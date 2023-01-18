Gilmar exclusively markets unbeatable developments on the Costa del Sol “Scenic” is the latest addition to Gilmar Consulting Inmobiliario, a new concept to live in the home of your dreams in a privileged location with panoramic sea views, 5 minutes from the marina of Estepona, close to the city centre and with all the services to make your life a pleasure

Gilmar Consulting Inmobiliario, with more than 35 years of experience in the sector, exclusively markets the best real estate developments on the Costa del Sol, to which Scenic has recently been added. A unique project of exclusive flats located in Las Mesas, a privileged area of Estepona, ready for occupation.

Scenic is a private gated-community of 74 high-end, avant-garde homes. This new development in Estepona is organised in 7 blocks of flats of different typologies: from ground-floor flats with private gardens to duplex penthouses with large terraces, from 1 to 5 bedrooms. All with large and bright spaces with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, Gibraltar and the African coast.

Living in the home of your dreams

Luxury and innovation are the concepts around which the design and decoration of this development revolves. The materials used are of exceptional quality: Siemens appliances, underfloor heating system in all rooms, as well as the use of the most modern technology in security and comfort both inside and outside the homes. In addition, all homes have a storage room and two parking spaces.

The residential complex offers the owners communal areas to enjoy the tranquillity and the good climate that Estepona offers all year round. An infinity swimming pool from which to enjoy the sunset, a fully equipped gym and fitness area where you can exercise at your own pace, as well as landscaped areas throughout the development where you can relax and take a stroll.

This new development is located in one of the best areas of Estepona, surrounded by green areas and a unique natural setting, just a few minutes from the marina, the beach and the town centre. Las Mesas is surrounded by sports facilities, schools, shops, health centres, supermarkets and golf courses. Everything you need to live comfortably and with the best infrastructures and services.

In addition, the new development has access to the A7 and the AP7, connecting this area perfectly with Malaga city, the airport and the train station, as well as with Gibraltar airport.

“Scenic”: sustainable development

Scenic has the international BREEAM certification, the most advanced assessment and certification mechanism for the sustainability and energy efficiency of buildings. This means that this residential complex has promoted sustainable construction with the use of sustainable technical materials and ensuring maximum energy savings, which brings economic, environmental and social benefits to all those involved in the project. The homes also have Energy Certificate A.

This new development joins others marketed by Gilmar throughout this area such as Blue Suites, a residential complex of 74 homes in Manilva.

Gilmar Consulting Inmobiliario is a national and international reference in the sector. For more than 35 years it has been offering the best and most complete real-estate offer in the best locations in Spain.

Gilmar has more than 35 sales teams at your service; its main areas of influence are Madrid, MálagaCosta del Sol ( Marbella, Puerto Banus y Estepona- Sotogrande ) Cadiz Coast, Seville, and the Canary Islands.