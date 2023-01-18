Find your dream home with Gilmar Real Estate Real-estate company Gilmar has been proving its professionalism in Madrid, Andalusia and the Canary Islands for more than 38 years. Discover its selection of new-build coastal properties.

Sunday, 12 September 2021, 18:28

If you are thinking about buying a new property on the Costa del Sol or the beautiful Canary Islands, Gilmar Real Estate is the best choice to find the home you have always dreamed of. Thanks to their online platform, customers can view an exclusive selection of new-build developments. Visitors can quickly and intuitively access a search engine using keywords or cities, property type (townhouses, apartments, near a golf course, on the beach, villas, etc.) and minimum and maximum prices in line with their budget.

Gilmar Off Plan is an online tool providing access to highly valuable information that can help you make the right decision and get to know the area. Feel free to contact the sales managers at the Malaga, Marbella, Puerto Banús, Estepona and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria offices and catch up on the latest news and articles in connection to your search.

The website is further proof of the superb customer support and professionalism that has characterised Gilmar for 37 years, since it began its commercial activity in the region of Madrid, where its headquarters are located.

It has been six years since Gilmar executives decided to implement the latest technologies and evolve their customer service department towards more digital formats; a move that has seen them lead the way in an industry that has felt the effect of coronavirus. The decision means buyers can now access detailed information, on the property they are looking for, for from anywhere in the world and complete the purchase process with full legal guarantees, confident that their team of professionals can cover any requirement and answer (in nine languages) any questions they have on the transaction.

When buying a new home, whether an existing property or off-plan, buyers want peace of mind and to trust their real estate agents. These are the values Gilmar’s team have been building for nearly four decades, in addition to the personalised service that makes a difference from the outset. For all these reasons, reaching out to Gilmar is the best decision you can make for a successful property purchase.

