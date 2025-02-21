Dopamine decor: forget perfect interiors and brighten your home

Carmen Barreiro Friday, 21 February 2025, 16:03 Compartir

If neutral tones mean nothing to you or if they bore you to tears. If you are one of those who loathe houses presented as if in a magazine shoot where everything goes with everything else and you find yourself longing for a good shot of colour and a certain aesthetic chaos to feel at ease in your own home, then dopamine design is your kind of style.

This trending design concept is committed to decorating homes with tones and objects that make us feel good beyond whatever is the latest 'thing' in interior design or what is socially understood as good taste.

"After years of minimalist, neutral homes, many people are yearning for more vibrant spaces, homes that reflect the personalities of the people who live in them rather than the dominant aesthetic of the moment. It's an interior design philosophy that seeks to free us from the decoratively correct to embrace what really makes us feel good, even if that vintage piece of furniture rescued from the trash or that decorative piece we're so fond of doesn't 'go' with anything."

This is the shared view of several interior design studios in New York, a city where this decorative style trend is making a big splash.

Colour is the starting point for dopamine decor, a style in which all kinds of patterns, textures and prints coexist without getting hung up about the whole look. The latest research shows that looking at an aesthetically pleasing work of art activates our brain's reward centre, the same area that reacts when we are in love, releasing dopamine.

The same studies have also found that a vibrant, energetic environment can enhance and make experiences in it more pleasurable. For example, we may like the same wine better in a room that transmits a good vibe than in a somewhat blander space. So this is where this decorative style comes into play with the hashtag #dopaminedecor accumulating millions of views on social media.

The idea is to surround ourselves with colours and elements that bring us happiness and joy, even if they are unconventional designs and combinations: a pink wall with yellow details, an orange shelf, a cushion with geometric patterns, a poster of your favourite film, a ceramic plate that reminds you of summer holidays, a vase rescued from your grandmother's house, a small collection of toys - whatever floats your boat.

In this style there are no rules and that is why the colours chosen to decorate the house do not always have to be striking. Many lovers of this eclectic style opt for softer colours such as pinks, powdery lilacs, mint green or sky blue as this is the palette they find most comfortable.

"In this style you can apply the maxim 'if it makes you feel good, it's good'," says Natasha Smith, founder of the website Dopamine Decor, one of the leading, go-to portals for this trend.