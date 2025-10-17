Creating Complete Spaces: Design, Construction, and Care for Every Environment

SUR in English Málaga Friday, 17 October 2025, 09:07 Share

Designing and maintaining residential or commercial spaces requires attention to every detail. From landscaping and green areas to construction and renovations, and from pest control to ongoing maintenance, each element plays a key role in creating safe, functional, and aesthetically pleasing environments.

Three leading companies in their respective fields — landscaping, construction and renovation, and pest control — come together to offer an integrated approach. This collaboration ensures that clients enjoy spaces that not only look beautiful but are also safe, durable, and healthy. With creativity, efficiency, and sustainability at the core, these businesses demonstrate that well-designed spaces demand vision, expert execution, and continuous care.

Antonio Piquera: Transforming Spaces with Art, Nature, and Creativity

Creating green spaces that combine aesthetics, functionality and sustainability is an art form, and Antonio Piquera has established himself as a leader in this field. His work goes beyond simple garden design: each project reflects meticulous care for the environment, harmony between natural and built elements, and adaptation to the needs of those who enjoy them.

Zoom

With a career marked by creativity, innovation and respect for nature, Antonio transforms ordinary plots of land into vibrant and welcoming spaces. Let´s discover more about him and his job in the following interview.

How long have you been in the sector and when did you start? In other words, tell us about your values and beginnings (history) so that readers can get to know you better.

I started working in gardening so long ago that I can hardly remember, 1988. Back then, getting training was very difficult: there was hardly any available in Spanish, and almost all the content was in English, German or French, always designed for climates very different from ours. Since then, my life has always revolved around gardens.

Although I have worked in many areas, what captivated me most from the beginning was the design. Finally, I got what I wanted. Since 2000, I have carried out countless projects of all sort of things. In my case, garden design is a vocation.

My training is diverse and began with agriculture and gardening, but I have always wanted to understand my profession from multiple points of view. In the end, I ended up studying Fine Arts. That's what has enriched my perspective the most.

Currently, I develop projects in any ‘style’: exotic, minimalist, geometric, Mediterranean, etc. It depends on my clients; what I contribute is behind the scenes, in the creative work strategies, which are universal and cross-cutting.

Even so, there are three ideas that always accompany me: I am very interested in natural-looking gardening, the kind that straddles the line between what looks like a wild field and what is a cultural creation. Also, the garden understood as a space for living, for family gatherings, for friends, a space to experiment and enjoy the moment. And the garden understood as something alive, resilient, and in constant transformation. Have you realised that there is no way to keep them alive indefinitely without a great effort in every sense? For me, it is essential that the garden is a pleasant place connected to our lives.

What are the main services you offer? Which are the most in demand at the moment?

My projects come from different avenues. I work with developers, architectural studios and gardening companies that need a landscape designer for their projects, but also with private clients. The reality is that most of the work comes from the construction sector. It would be nice to have other formats of action, wouldn't it?

What factors should I consider before designing a garden or outdoor space?

First, something very important: assess the need to hire a professional. Designing a garden is not just about ‘putting plants in place’. Just as we can all decorate our homes, we know that an interior designer will do it with more discernment, and the same is true in gardening.

The second thing is to be very clear about what you want, what role you want the garden play in your life, what atmosphere you want. You have to convey this to the landscape designer as best you can so that they can work towards what you really want, and then you have to trust them.

I think we should forget the word “decorate” when we talk about gardens. A garden is not an ornament. It is an intimate space, often private, where important things happen. It is where we rest, socialise, remember, celebrate... What must be clear is the range of experiences we want to have in that place. The decoration will come later, as a consequence, not as an objective.

How important is sustainability in modern landscaping?

In terms of sustainability, it is true that it has been a trend for years and that it is interpreted in many ways. There is xeriscaping, which reduces consumption but is still quite artificial, and there are naturalised gardens, which are more complex and closer to being ecological. There are designs that seek to spend little, and even those who dream of zero expenditure.

For me, the key is not only how much a garden consumes, but how much it contributes. Often the relationship is very unbalanced. There are areas that require a lot of maintenance but contribute little environmentally, while others, on the contrary, consume very little but are wastelands. There are even gardens that we could call ‘wastelands with low sustainability certification’. There are very por gardens in luxury villas on the Costa del Sol that are justified on the grounds of sustainability. For this issue, it is also a good idea to hire a good landscape designer. A professional who connects the needs of the owners with the needs of the gardening Company to develop the best possible garden.

From my point of view, gardens strike a balance between sustainability, aesthetics and functionality. At the moment, we are enthusiastically embracing positive discrimination in favour of sustainability and forgetting that the ‘garden’, as a cultural phenomenon, goes far beyond that. It does not matter if it is large or small, formal or naturalistic: the important thing is that it responds to the lives of those who inhabit it and remains alive over time. That is the true value of professional landscaping: transforming open spaces into habitable, aesthetic and sustainable settings.

G2 Construcción: Two Decades Redefining Excellence in Premium Renovations in Marbella

With over twenty years of experience, G2 Construcción has established itself as one of the leading companies in comprehensive renovations and construction project management in Marbella. Founded by Juan Diego de Haro and Almudena Gómez, technical architects with a solid track record, the company combines technical rigour, transparency and aesthetic sensitivity to transform properties into unique, functional homes full of personality.

Zoom

Its philosophy is based on four pillars: design, quality, functionality and trust. Each project is conceived as a complete experience, where the client delegates to a professional team that coordinates every detail with precision and commitment.

Main and most requested services

G2 Construcción offers a comprehensive turnkey service, from feasibility studies, design and planning to final execution. Among its main areas, three concepts stand out that define its way of working:

1. Planning under control

Each project begins with rigorous planning that guarantees order, transparency and results. The company manages suppliers, licences, schedules and budgets, eliminating unforeseen events and ensuring absolute control over time, costs and processes. ‘Peace of mind is a luxury, and we make it part of the service,’ says the management.

2. Tailor-made transformation

G2 comprehensively redesigns spaces to make them function better, look better and feel better. The team takes care of everything: architectural design, permit management, construction and interior design. The result is customised homes that reflect each client's lifestyle and increase the value of the property.

3. Your style in every detail

The firm understands interior design as a natural extension of architecture. Colours, textures, furniture, and lighting are chosen to achieve harmony, character, and warmth. ‘True luxury is in the details,’ say Juan Diego and Almudena, who personally supervise the selection of materials and finishes for each project.

Methodology and technical control

In its approach to project management, G2 Construcción applies the principles of the international PMBOK® standard, systematically controlling the scope, quality, cost and deadlines of the project.

Each project has a single technical director who coordinates all phases, from initial planning to handover, ensuring constant communication with the client and execution without deviations.

Zoom

Innovation and sustainability

The company is committed to sustainable materials and cutting-edge technical solutions: energy efficiency, low-consumption air conditioning, home automation, architectural LED lighting and Passivhaus systems. Its goal is to achieve more comfortable, healthy and environmentally friendly homes.

The G2 seal: trust and excellence

For G2 Construcción, every renovation is a unique story. Its reputation is based on the trust of its clients, who highlight its professionalism, commitment and attention to detail.

The company continues to grow on the Costa del Sol thanks to a working model that combines engineering, design and close communication.

Its motto sums up its philosophy:

‘From house to home with passion and design, we transform spaces, we create lives.’

With two decades of experience and a focus on excellence, G2 Construcción continues to redefine the concept of premium renovation in Marbella, offering tailor-made projects, impeccable results and a stress-free experience for the client.

GIMASUR AMBIENTAL: experts in pest and legionella control with technical rigour and a friendly approach.

Pest control is a key factor in protecting public health, food safety and environmental conservation. Beyond being a simple nuisance, many urban pests—such as cockroaches, rodents, bedbugs, and termites—are carriers of disease, contaminate food, and can cause serious structural damage to homes and facilities.

Zoom

An environment affected by pests compromises hygiene and can pose a risk to vulnerable people such as children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals. Furthermore, in food industries or public spaces, their presence can lead to legal sanctions, loss of reputation and operational problems.

But José Antonio Velasco Corpas, environmental scientist, technical director and sole administrator of Gimasur, can explain it better. We interviewed him to learn a little more about the work he does at his pest control company.

What is your background in pest control and how do you work?

Gimasur Ambiental, S.L.U. was founded in 2014 in Loja (Granada) with a clear idea: to protect public health and the environment with technical rigour, honesty and a personal touch. As a graduate in Environmental Sciences specialising in environmental health, I founded the company with the aim of offering a professional service, tailored to each client, based on integrated pest control and the responsible use of biocides.

Our approach focuses on carrying out a technical diagnosis, applying preventive measures and proposing constructive improvements. We also use physical or chemical treatments with low environmental impact.

More than a decade later, we are one of the most highly rated companies in Andalusia in pest control and legionella prevention, with offices in Granada, Malaga and Antequera, offering rapid coverage throughout Andalusia. What sets us apart is not marketing campaigns, low-cost prices or flashy technologies, but our commitment to people and the search for real solutions for our clients.

What are the main services offered by Gimasur? Which ones are currently in highest demand?

We offer pest control services such as DDD (disinsection, deratisation and disinfection) and termite elimination using the Sentritech system. We also clean and disinfect drinking water tanks and prevent legionellosis in facilities and water circulation systems, whether cold or hot. This last service is regulated by Royal Decree 487/2022, which requires companies and administrations to have preventive protocols such as PPCL in place, to carry out cleaning and disinfection, and to conduct regular analytical monitoring.

Our clients range from individuals, neighbourhood communities, businesses, and food industries to public buildings and facilities.

What types of pests are most common in summer and how can they be prevented?

Summer encourages the proliferation of insects, especially in gardens, swimming pools and holiday homes. We are talking about mosquitoes, which breed in hedges, where they find shade and moisture. Wasps proliferate under roof tiles. Ants enter kitchens and pantries. Bedbugs colonise our homes after the holidays. Cockroaches proliferate through drains and public sanitation systems. Or termites, with underground termite mounds and millions of individuals, capable of continuously attacking wooden structures.

The best prevention is to keep the environment clean and dry, seal access points and holes, avoid blockages in the sanitation system and, only after a technical diagnosis, apply professional treatments. There are often cases where, after the application of domestic insecticides, the problems are exacerbated as the pests disperse to areas that are more difficult to treat. We carry out technical inspections, provide friendly advice and offer tailored solutions. We do not sell products: we offer long-term protection and peace of mind.

With regard to Legionella, we clean and disinfect systems such as swimming pool showers, changing rooms, evaporative coolers, sprayers and sprinkler irrigation systems, which are in operation during the summer. In this case, it is recommended to avoid standing water and to hire professional companies that apply the UNE 100030 standard.

Zoom

What challenges does the sector face and how is Gimasur positioning itself to meet them?

The sector is moving towards greater professionalisation, with more demanding requirements in terms of technical training, regulatory compliance and environmental protection. At Gimasur, we respond with qualified technicians, customised protocols and quality certifications such as ISO 9001 (Quality), ISO 14001 (Environment), ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety) and the European standard CEPA, EN 16636, specific to professional pest control.

What makes Gimasur different from other companies?

Our greatest strength is our human touch. Each technician is an expert in professional, honest and direct customer service. We do not make express visits or apply treatments without prior study. We listen to and accompany the customer throughout the process.

As a result, public institutions such as the University of Granada (UGR), the Alhambra Trust and the town councils of Antequera, Loja and Alcalá la Real have placed their trust in us for many years. So have hundreds of property managers, hotels, residences, industries and families throughout much of Andalusia.

Above all, we work with a very clear philosophy of sustainability: ‘the company is not ours, but our children's bread’. A principle that guides every decision and reminds us that the future is built with responsibility in the present.