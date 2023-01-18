Buying a property to live in or as an investment, a guaranteed success GILMAR has a wide range of first class developments in expanding areas such as Malaga and the Costa del Sol

Friday, 25 February 2022, 18:21

Although we are currently living in a time of social instability following two years of pandemic and the war that is taking place in Eastern Europe, everything we have experienced has had an impact on our way of understanding and valuing life, prioritising the important things. The option of remote working, more efficient in many cases; the importance of details; and knowing how to enjoy what is really worthwhile together with the time we have spent at home has meant that many people have decided to carry out renovations to adapt it to their needs, while others have seen it necessary to move house or even buy a second home with more outdoor space to spend long periods of time there.

In any case, we must bear in mind that this is not the first crisis that Spain has gone through, and the real estate sector has shown that it has always been part of the solution to any problem, economic or social. Furthermore, as a country, Spain continues to offer the legal security that foreign buyers demand, and the Costa del Sol in particular continues to be a world benchmark in terms of quality of life, infrastructures and services.

That is what they say at GILMAR Real Estate, a leading Spanish company in the sector that has been proving to hundreds of thousands of clients for almost 40 years that they have done the right thing in choosing them to buy, sell or rent their home.

"Housing has been the 'bank' of Spaniards. A house is an asset that you can sell, rent, inherit, donate, and even use as collateral in certain financial situations. Bricks and mortar never fail. Even knowing that there are other investment options, the culture of Spanish society has always relied on housing. We were, are and will continue to be part of the solution," says Jesús Gil, a partner along with Manuel Marrón.

Expanding areas

Whether it's to live in or as an investment, when it comes to buying a property you have to take into account the areas of expansion. As GILMAR have stated, in addition to the Balearic Islands, the Costa Blanca and the Costa Brava, there has been a very significant demand in the province of Malaga and the Costa del Sol since last summer.

In this regard, the company stresses that collaboration with local administrations is essential to facilitate development activity. Good land development planning and the agility of the procedures involved in the process activates the development of new projects and stimulates the economy.

In terms of price, although demand generally leads to an increase in price, in the case of current constructions it also implies an improvement in the quality of new homes, a commitment to sustainability and the use of new energy sources such as aerothermal energy or ventilated façades.

It is therefore not surprising that there has been a diversification of the buyer profile. "Since last summer, there has been a significant increase in the presence of Spanish buyers, who have decided to switch from living three months of the year on the coast and nine months in other major cities to enjoying the quality of life offered by these areas for most of the year while spending just three or four months in their main residence. As for foreign buyers, we continue to see demand from citizens from northern Europe, among other areas," say GILMAR.

The company works with private and 'family office' investors who invest in newly built homes in order to obtain returns through rentals.

Moreover, they explain, investment funds are looking above all at hotel assets, office buildings, land and logistics. "Brick and mortar does not fail in our country, and both private buyers and investment funds (including large sovereign wealth funds) from many countries around the world know this," Gil emphasises.

For all these reasons, GILMAR are categorical: "It is always a good time to invest in real estate, especially if we are talking about the medium or long-term investor.”