Press Club members get their hands in the chocolate at Mijas meeting The Costa Press Club toured the Mayan Monkey Mijas workshop, the only chocolate factory in Spain to be recognised by the NGO "Slave Free Chocolate", before making their own chocolate bars

Members of the Costa Press Club (CPC) met at the end of April for a long-anticipated "chocolate and pizza" event.

The meeting, which had been postponed more than once because of Covid restrictions, started in the Mayan Monkey Mijas workshop, where members were first supplied with all the necessary ingredients and instructions to make and decorate their own personalised chocolate bars.

A guided tour of the factory then provided insights into the whole process of making chocolate, from cacao bean to finished product.

A key word at the factory is sustainability, and CPC members were particularly interested to hear how every ingredient is not only natural but is ethically sourced, enabling Mayan Monkey Mijas to be the only chocolate factory in Spain to be recognised by the NGO "Slave Free Chocolate".

After a lively question and answer session and an inspection of the printing press where the company prints its own packaging and labels, the group then moved on to Restaurante La Piedra for pizza.