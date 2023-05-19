Picasso's birth city features in an episode of the Israeli version of Race Across the World Contestants of The Amazing Race took to Plaza de la Merced, to the applause of visiting basketball fans

F. Griñán Malaga. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A taster of the upcoming weeks of film shoots in Malaga was given last weekend in Plaza de la Merced, where the statue of Pablo Picasso watched over the filming of a reality TV contest similar to the British television show Race Across the World. The Israeli show is part of the international franchise The Amazing Race.

Contestants had been given the challenge of putting together an exhibition of Picasso's works.

Twelve teams of two, each named after a colour, had to use large frames to correctly order the artist's portraits.

What's more, many Israeli fans of the basketball team Hapoel Jerusalem were coincidentally in Malaga last weekend to play the Final Four round of the Basketball Champions League. Fans who came across the recording of their home country's show applauded and took selfies with the contestants.

The filming of this TV race also took place in Malaga Airport, where the contestants arrived from the previous stage in Iceland. In Malaga, one of the teams would be eliminated before the next phase in Morocco.

The format comes originally from the CBS show The Race to the Million. The series in Israel started in 2009.

The season that is currently being filmed in Malaga will be released on Channel 12 in 2024, and will feature a new presenter; the Israeli actor Yehuda Levi, also known as Munich.