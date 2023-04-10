Views of what lies beneath a reservoir Dutch photographer Jan Katuin is holding an exhibition at Iznájar castle which shows the steady decline in the water levels

Jan Katuin is a Dutch photographer living in Fuentes de Cesna, Granada province. The village overlooks the Iznájar reservoir which lies across the borders with Malaga and Cordoba provinces.

It is this water source, which like so many in Andalucía has seen its levels dropping to alarming levels in recent years, that is the inspiration behind Jan’s second exhibition in Spain.

‘El embalse en movimiento: huellas de un embalse que da y que quita’ which refers to what the lake reveals and covers, is the title of Jan’s latest exhibition which is running from 13 April until 28 May at Iznájar castle.

Jan, 72, explained to SUR in English that while what is happening to the reservoir is “bad”, the history that has been hidden underneath the dam is “interesting”.

Ampliar Jan Katuin

For a photographer he says, “an empty lake is nicer than a full lake as it reveals things that have been hidden for a long time”.

His photography shows the layers of history with Roman ruins and olive mills which were covered by the water when the area was dammed in the 1960s. Around 600 homes were flooded to construct the reservoir and approximately 2,000 people had to be rehoused.

Inspired by nature

The exhibition of 60 photographs also includes images of the Genil river which feeds the Iznájar reservoir and Jan says that he is mainly inspired by nature.

Jan and his partner have been in Spain for 16 years and before then Jan ran an art gallery in Holland, with which he travelled all over Europe. It was by chance that he came to Spain while on holiday in the south of France.

“I always used to go to France but one year I had really bad weather, so I decided to cross the Pyrenees and drive into Spain.” His love affair with the country, and particularly Andalucía, started there and his partner felt the same way. “It’s always hot, the people are very friendly and we like the way of life,” Jan adds.

New vocation

The plan, the photographer explains, was to set up an art gallery in Andalucía, but when the financial crisis hit shortly after the couple moved here, “the art world became very difficult”, Jan explains. It was then that his partner gave him a camera and he found a new vocation.

“It took a long time for me to show my work to the public,” the photographer admits. The first time he did so was in 2022 in Loja (Granada province).

“Iznájar’s councillor for culture saw the exhibition and invited me to do one in the town,” explains Jan, who highlights that to go with the exhibition he is also publishing a book of the colour prints.

“My photographs show the traces of the drought. They reflect my wanderings for many years until October 2022 in all seasons of the year, along this mysterious and monumental Andalusian reservoir.”

The exhibition is open from 13 April until 31 May, Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 2pm. Fridays and Saturdays also from 5 to 8pm. For further information visit the town hall website: www.iznajar.es.