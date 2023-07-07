UB40: 'We still love playing the music from the first album' Ahead of their gig in Fuengirola, the band talk to SUR in English about their 45-year career, and their new frontman, Matt Doyle

UB40, one of the world's most established reggae bands are heading to the Costa del Sol at the end of the month to perform at the Marenostrum Fuengirola summer festival. Although the band has suffered a few setbacks, such as the departure of original vocalist Ali Campbell, and the recent deaths of founding members Brian Travers and Astra, they are still riding the wave of success all over the globe.

SUR in English caught up with latest vocalist Matt Doyle, and one of the founders, composer and guitarist Robin Campbell, for a video chat about their early career, the songs that made them famous, and how the band has progressed with a new frontman.

Starting out as a group of young friends (most of who were unemployed at the time - hence the name) hanging out in bars and snooker halls in Birmingham, UB40 became the first non-Jamaican group to make their name with reggae music.

The band formed in 1978 and quickly began to harbour left-wing political ideals, forging their own identity and standing out from the bands that were dominating the ska and Two-Tone scene that followed the demise of punk rock. Transcending their working-class backgrounds, the band's first album - Signing Off - went platinum, and they have since sold more than one million albums, gaining a huge fan base all over the world. The Birmingham eight-piece have not lost that personalised sound that shot them to stardom 45 years ago, even though the line-up has changed.

However, Robin Campbell, one of four remaining original members, claims that success has never gone to their heads, and today, the band are still just a bunch of friends doing what they love.

"We are basically a gang of mates, because most of us have grown up together since school. Whoever joins us becomes part of the gang. We still have the same mentality - it's us against the world," Robin says, laughing.

This is something that new boy Matt (he's actually been with UB40 for two years now) reiterates.

"I would say that it definitely feels like I am part of the gang now. Everyone is very close and looks after each other like a family," the singer with boyish good looks declares.

Matt is no stranger to Spain, as he performed with the band last year to a crowd of 100,000 people in La Coruña, although he explains that he was nervous when stepping out for his first show with one of the most established reggae bands of modern times.

"I don't remember much of my first show, other than I was absolutely bricking it, but I got through it. I just concentrated, with the blinkers on, but now it feels very natural," Matt says.

A light bulb moment

"I nicknamed him Matt 'Hollywood' Doyle, because when we played the Hollywood Bowl, he suddenly came into his own and it just felt like he was meant to be doing it," Robin explains.

Matt, who says he is "very excited" about playing in Spain again, revealed that, although his roots lie in traditional reggae, he is fond of reggaeton, a style he describes as "an incredible adaptation of the music from Jamaica and the Caribbean".

Robin, who is also a fan of reggaeton, feels that their style of reggae has always been popular in Spain.

"Spanish audiences are no different than anywhere else really. We have always had a great following in Spain, and in Spanish-speaking countries: they love the same hits as everybody else does," he declares.

UB40 are putting the finishing touches on a new album, and they are currently on a tour to promote their new songs, although Robin reveals that he still gets a "rush" playing the old stuff, especially songs from their first recording.

"We still love playing the music from the first album, especially Food for Thought and King. The minute the crowd hears that iconic sax line from Food for Thought, they go crazy. We probably enjoy playing these songs more now to be honest, because we are a better band now [he laughs]. We were just kids when the album first came out. I am utterly relaxed on stage now, not because I have confidence in myself, but confidence with the band I'm playing with," Robin says.

Underlying message

"Food for Thought is about starvation in Africa and the hypocrisy of celebrating Christmas. I don't think many people would know what the song is about, because they don't listen to the lyrics, they just like the tune.

"Our lyrics have confused many fans over the years, and they are often amazed that they have been singing the wrong words to our songs," he explains.

New army of fans

"Our audience is made up of everything across the spectrum. We get fans in their 60s who remember us from the beginning, along with their children and grandchildren. It's amazing, we get three generations. It always blows me away how many teens we get," Robin says, in his distinctive Brummie accent.

Although UB40 have composed many of their own hits over the years, they became famed for recording covers of old reggae or ska hits that were not known to the British reggae fans at the time, although Robin believes that even today, the youngsters don't necessarily know the original versions.

"I don't think the vast majority of the younger generation who come to see us now know the originals of songs like Red Red Wine, for example, unless they turn on to them because of us, then they go looking for the original. That was the whole point of us recording them in the 80s, to show everyone the music we fell in love with," he says.

The band are currently touring the USA, and will arrive on the coast to perform at Marenostrum Fuengirola on 30 July, a night that Robin says will be a "special occasion" for UB40 fans.

"We are all really looking forward to returning to Spain. The show will present all the hits the fans would expect to hear, along with songs from our latest album," he concludes.

More information:UB40 play at Marenostrum Fuengirola on 30 July. www.marenostrumfuengirola.com

'We probably have more tribute bands than anyone going'

UB40 began their career performing their own compositions, and quickly gained further fame for producing cover versions of songs first recorded by their own heroes. UB40's versions of these covers have since earned the band worldwide success, and in an ironic way, has made them one of the most tributed British bands. This is something Robin finds unusual, as tribute acts are usually formed "after the artist has died, or the band has split.Tribute bands playing UB40's greatest hits are found all over the world, from their hometown of Birmingham to places as far away as Australia.

One in particular, aptly named Signing Off, has had the approval of UB40. "We probably have more tribute bands than anyone going, especially in the UK. We know the guys in Signing Off quite well. I have known them for years. They are raving fans. There is another good tribute band called Johnny2Bad, which has also been doing our songs for years," Robin explains.

One of the original founders of the band, Brian Travers, who died of a brain tumour in 2021, was a big fan of bands that reproduce UB40's music, and he would often attend their gigs, although not necessarily just to watch the concert. "The hilarious thing is that when Brian was alive, he used to go to see UB40 tribute bands and he would get up on stage and play with them. He just loved doing it. Of course, he would blow them away because it would be totally unannounced. Can you imagine what this would have been like for the band, when Brian suddenly walked on stage in the middle of their set," Robin explains, laughing as he reminisces about his much-missed band mate.

But Robin is not worried that other bands are out there copying them; if anything, he is honoured. "I think these bands are a lovely tribute to us, especially when we are still out there doing it ourselves. I don't think they are any competition though," he says, breaking into laughter again.