'I probably saw some affinity to the Spanish landscape in the Yorkshire Dales'

Jonny Barrett with some of the work he is exhibiting at Galería Luz de la Vida in Cómpeta this month.

Jennie Rhodes Axarquía Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

British artist Jonny Barrett is bringing his latest exhibition to Galería Luz de la Vida in Cómpeta. Tierra-Mar-Cielo (Earth-Sea-Sky) is running from 5 to 28 October and Jonny is giving demonstrations of his painting technique work until 7 October.

Jonny is a painter, printmaker and illustrator based at Bloom Art Space in Malvern in the UK and he also spends six months a year in his studio in Alcalá La Real (Jaén province). His images are a reflection of the natural environments of both Spain and the UK.

–How long have you lived in Spain?

–In the 1980s I was a freelance illustrator and designer in the UK and always wanted to have a studio in warmer climes, so I bought a simple finca with no electricity or water near Cómpeta in 1989. The house Finca Victoriano, named after our neighbour, was completely isolated in an area called Almendralejo.

I have lived in the Axarquía off and on for many years but also rented studios in La Herradura (Granada province) and finally settled in Alcalá La Real in the province of Jaén. I now have a place in the old town with large studios, gallery and living space and I'm currently reforming parts of the property.

Following EU regulations [since Brexit] I live for three months in the UK then head back to Spain for three months and so on. It is working out fine as I produce artwork in both countries and have developed a large and diverse audience through living and working in two countries.

–Where are you from originally?

–I was born in Liverpool in 1953 but my parents moved to Leeds when I was a baby. I am proud to say I am now an honorary Yorkshireman and a Leeds person through and through. The large open spaces of the Yorkshire Dales had a resonance for me and I probably saw some affinity to the scale of the Spanish landscape.

–What made you come to Spain?

–I prefer the warmer climate in Spain and it suits my temperament. In the 1980s I was doing a postgraduate in the faculty of Art and Design at Leeds Metropolitan University and my theme was to visually interpret the poems of [Federico García] Lorca. Regular visits to Spain enriched and developed my visual practice and I began creating books that were eventually displayed at the Lorca museums in Granada and Fuente Vaqueros.

–What do you like about Spain?

–Apart from the Spanish language I have always been inspired by the intense light, colour, textures, forms and patterns in the Spanish landscape and I knew this was always going to inform my work.

–Have you always worked as an artist?

–I have been a practising creative since childhood and there was no other option for me but to become a successful visual communicator. Apart from my own personal art practice I also worked as an art director and in-house illustrator at Bullet Point Design consultancy in Yorkshire.

My interest in academia eventually led to me being the head of Visual Communications (Illustration area) at Birmingham City University until I retired. My academic research led to the publication of a book entitled Keeping the Faith which was a photographic study of the Northern Soul scene within the UK and across Europe.

-What can you tell us about the exhibition in Cómpeta?

–Galería Luz de La Vida is a beautiful place and I have exhibited work there before. The themes I have been exploring recently and my main preoccupation is observing and recording both natural and manmade environments and how they interact and overlap.

–Where else have you exhibited?

–I have exhibited from as far away as Hong Kong, Thailand, India, USA and throughout Europe, but I believe my work suits the Spanish light and ambiance.

–What inspires you?

–I guess travel is my main interest, as I was asked to teach and assess students' work throughout Asia (mainly India, China, Thailand, Malaysia) and when I gave a presentation of my Northern Soul photographs to staff and students, the look of bewilderment on their faces was a sight to behold. British culture and obsessions don't always translate!

Galería Luz de la Vida is owned by Dutch artist Lieuwke Loth and is on Calle Laberinto 15 Bajo, Cómpeta (opposite restaurant El Pilon).

The gallery is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11am to 2pm.