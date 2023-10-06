Eusebio Pita 1961- 2023
Axarquía
Friday, 6 October 2023, 18:35
Sections
Highlight
Axarquía
Friday, 6 October 2023, 18:35
Compartir
Eusebio Pita Venegas, conductor and musical director of Coraxalia choir in Vélez-Málaga, passed away at his Granada home on Saturday 16 September after a short illness. He was 61 years old.
Eusebio spent 20 years conducting a number of international choral societies in Granada province and the Axarquía, including Coraxalia, Amigos de la Musica in Vélez-Málaga, One Voice in Cómpeta, Coral Ciudad de Almuñécar, Coral Salobreña and Coral La Zubia.
Eusebio was also a professional tenor singer, teacher, flamenco and tango performer and a voice coach.
Before becoming a choral director, he was a professional ballet dancer and gymnast. He has two sons.
Members of Coraxalia have passed on their "sincere condolences" to Eusebio's family.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.