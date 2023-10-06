Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Eusebio Pita Venegas. SUR
Eusebio Pita 1961- 2023
Eusebio Pita 1961- 2023

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Axarquía

Friday, 6 October 2023, 18:35

Eusebio Pita Venegas, conductor and musical director of Coraxalia choir in Vélez-Málaga, passed away at his Granada home on Saturday 16 September after a short illness. He was 61 years old.

Eusebio spent 20 years conducting a number of international choral societies in Granada province and the Axarquía, including Coraxalia, Amigos de la Musica in Vélez-Málaga, One Voice in Cómpeta, Coral Ciudad de Almuñécar, Coral Salobreña and Coral La Zubia.

Eusebio was also a professional tenor singer, teacher, flamenco and tango performer and a voice coach.

Before becoming a choral director, he was a professional ballet dancer and gymnast. He has two sons.

Members of Coraxalia have passed on their "sincere condolences" to Eusebio's family.

