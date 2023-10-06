Eusebio Pita 1961- 2023

Compartir Copiar enlace

Eusebio Pita Venegas, conductor and musical director of Coraxalia choir in Vélez-Málaga, passed away at his Granada home on Saturday 16 September after a short illness. He was 61 years old.

Eusebio spent 20 years conducting a number of international choral societies in Granada province and the Axarquía, including Coraxalia, Amigos de la Musica in Vélez-Málaga, One Voice in Cómpeta, Coral Ciudad de Almuñécar, Coral Salobreña and Coral La Zubia.