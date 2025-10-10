Georges Bizet: A strong influence on Andalusian myth

Tony Bryant Seville Friday, 10 October 2025, 11:25 Share

Seville is featured in countless operas, some of which have become universally recognised and have carried the city's name way beyond its borders thanks to composers such as Georges Bizet. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the premiere of Bizet's Carmen, which took place in Paris on 3 March 1875. Based on the novel written 30 years earlier by Prosper Mérimée, the French composer gave rise to one of the most popular myths of Seville, that of the beautiful Gypsy cigarette girl who became the most brazen female character in 19th-century opera.

Although not at first well received due to its controversial main characters, Bizet's adaptation of this classic tale has been widely celebrated for its brilliant melodies, rich harmonies and masterful orchestration, as well as for its powerful portrayal of the characters. This is quite an accomplishment considering that Bizet never actually set foot in Spain. Despite the strong Spanish influences in his musical adaptation of the story, the composer relied on books, music and cultural references gathered from his contemporaries.

Zoom

His opera is celebrated in Seville through the 'Carmen route,' which guides visitors through various locations featured in the story. These include the old tobacco factory (today part of Seville university), the former prison, the bullring and the monument to Carmen located on the banks of the Guadalquivir.

However, there are no streets or squares named after the composer himself in Seville, yet the city of Malaga has honoured him with Calle Georges Bizet. This tribute acknowledges a local tale from Malaga that inspired Mérimée's original story.

Bizet died on 3 June 1875 after suffering a heart attack, so he was unaware that his Carmen would achieve international acclaim: it has since become one of the most popular and frequently performed operas.