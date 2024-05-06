From Madrid's president to Queen Letizia: famous faces wearing the same outfit

Sara Rubio Monday, 6 May 2024, 14:44 Compartir Copiar enlace

It is not at all pleasant to arrive at an event and find another guest wearing the same dress as you. You have spent days coming up with the perfect look, only to find someone else has chosen the exact same one. This is precisely what happened to Isabel Díaz Ayuso last Thursday at the 2 May celebrations in Madrid.

For the presentation of the Gran Cruz de la Orden del Dos de Mayo awards, the regional president chose to wear an embroidered flamenco-inspired dress that had a V-neck, belt and a fringe over 60cm long, designed by Seville-born influencer Rocío Osorno. And, by chance, Noelia Núñez, deputy secretary of the PP in Madrid, chose exactly the same dress, which is on sale on the influencer's website for 240 euros.

The PP deputy secretary, in order to avoid taking the limelight away from the president, felt obliged to change outfits. "I was on my to Sol [Puerta del Sol, where the events took place] and in the WhatsApp group of my Fuenlabrada team they started writing that the president was looking lovely in a red dress with a fringe. It was a perfect description of the dress I was wearing at the time. Then, I turned on Telemadrid and saw that we were indeed wearing the same dress," the deputy secretary said.

At the time, Núñez understood that "the spotlight had to be on Ayuso" and said that she did not "mind changing at all". Her team acted quickly and found a replacement that was also red, but with a completely different shape, knotted at the neck, and plain. "The president was radiant in a gorgeous dress and looked beautiful," Núñez said.

On her social media, the deputy secretary put up a photo of herself (in her new outfit) with the president. "It is an honour to serve Spain from Madrid," she wrote on X. Núñez said that she will never forget this day "because of the anecdote" and that she will "wear the dress again".

But Ayuso and Núñez are neither the first nor the last to have this happen to them. Previously, Queen Letizia wore the same outfit as a winner at an awards ceremony; singers Shakira and Pink did the very same at the Met Gala, among others.

Queen Letizia and an award winner

Queen Letizia wore the same dress as a recipient at the 2021 Premios Reina Letizia awards ceremony in Mérida. She and Inmaculada Vivas Tesón, a law professor, chose a 50-euro midi dress from Mango that was bicolour (black and white), sleeveless and had a round neckline, flared cut, a slit detail at the front of the skirt, and an adjustable belt.

Shakira and Pink

Singers Shakira and Pink both wore the same dress to the 2009 Video Music Awards (VMAs) in the US. The outfit in question was a black leather mini dress by Balmain which had silver chains and a strapless neckline. When the two ran into each other on the red carpet and realised the mishap, they took a photo together, smiling and making light of the situation. Pink had another dress prepared for her later performance.

Victoria Federica and Gunilla Von Bismarck

Victoria Federica, daughter of the king's sister the Infanta Elena, and Gunilla von Bismarck matched at the 2022 Starlite Gala in Marbella, wearing the same long, fitted, beaded dress by Amen, with a plunging neckline.

Sara Sampaio and Emily Ratajkowski

Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio and model and actress Emily Ratajkowski appeared at a sports event in Tennessee wearing the same orange dress by Cushnie et Ochs, the most striking detail of which was the pattern on the neckline.

Sigourney Weaver and Jamie Lee Curtis

At the premiere of their film You Again, Sigourney Weaver and Jamie Lee Curtis walked the red carpet donning the same electric blue off-the-shoulder dress and posed together.

Other celebrities such as Isabel Preysler and Bárbara Pan de Soraluce went to the opening of the Maestras exhibition at the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum in Madrid earlier this year, wearing the same printed dress. Similarly, Paris Hilton and Jane Seymour attended an event in Los Angeles in a matching white Oscar de la Renta spring dress with floral motifs. Miley Cyrus and Kim Cattral both wore the same sequined silver dress on the red carpet at the premiere of the second season of Sex and the City.