Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Friedrich Schatz with one of his wines. SUR
Foreign influencers in southern Spain

Friedrich Schatz: Malaga wines with a touch of Germany

The bodega has been in Ronda for over four decades but the family's winemaking tradition goes back almost four centuries

Jennie Rhodes

Ronda

Friday, 3 October 2025, 13:56

The F. Schatz bodega has been a well-known name in Ronda for four decades. The Schatz family has worked in the wine industry since the seventeenth century but arrived in Malaga province in 1982 in search of a better climate to continue the family tradition.

The family is originally from Trentino, in the southern Tyrol, the German speaking part of northern Italy near the Dolomites. The family finally settled in the South of Germany, in Korb (state of Baden Württemberg) and has been specialised in viticulture since 1641.

At the tender age of 18, Friedrich (Federico) already had two things clear: firstly he wanted to continue the family's winemaking tradition but he wanted to do so in an area with a better climate than his native Germany.

Friedrich travelled through several countries and finally chose Spain and specifically Ronda, thanks to its proximity both to the Mediterranean and the Atlantic.

Friedrich took a crash course in Spanish in Marbella but admits that the "practical lessons" with the bricklayers who helped with the renovation of his house "worked wonders for the mutual understanding" and his "perfect Andalusian accent".

Although Friedrich had lessons in Marbella, it was in the Serranía de Ronda where he found both the estate to establish his vineyards and the family home.

The land is located in what is known as Finca Sanguijuela, whose initials coincide with the founder's first and last names, hence the winery's logo is FS.

Friedrich was also one of the first winemakers in the area to decide to produce wine organically. The estate and bodega continues with Friedrich, his wife, who is originally from Pamplona and their 13-year-old daughter who is learning the trade. Their Malaga wines with a touch of Germany are recognised nationally and internationally.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spanish government approves plans for A-7 motorway junction on eastern Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Fuengirola lines up an extensive range of cultural activities for October
  3. 3 Former Costa del Sol fishing boat forms part of humanitarian aid flotilla off coast of Gaza
  4. 4 Designing Identity: New Perspectives in Architecture
  5. 5 Spaces with soul: interior design trends for 2025
  6. 6 Costa del Sol town launches new electric scooter safety campaign
  7. 7 Charity event raises 2,700 euros for bar owners affected by devasting fire in Torremolinos
  8. 8 Language training and holistic consulting for your future
  9. 9 East of Malaga health area extends colon cancer screening options
  10. 10 From design to comfort: the art of transforming interiors

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Friedrich Schatz: Malaga wines with a touch of Germany

Friedrich Schatz: Malaga wines with a touch of Germany