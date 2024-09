SUR in English Friday, 6 September 2024, 14:30 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A longtime Costa del Sol resident who has raised thousands of euros for local animal charities has returned to the UK due to ill health.

Helen Oldfield, 94, was presented with gifts and a thank you card signed by 15 charities.