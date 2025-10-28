Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Banderas plans his return to Malaga's stage with Sweeney Todd

The actor confirmed that he will direct and perform in the musical and hinted at his role in 'a very famous TV series'

Regina Sotorrío

Regina Sotorrío

Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 15:50

Antonio Banderas has achieved one of his greatest challenges: that the Soho theatre in Malaga would be able to stage musicals without him in the leading role. He managed this task with Godspell and Gypsy. The stage, however, still attracts him and he always positively and spontaneously responds to his cast's invitations to sing along with them. With that said, Banderas might be returning to the Soho stage soon, this time as an actor.

Although there is no date yet, Banderas has the Sweeney Todd musical in mind, the rights for which he has already acquired. His desire is to not only direct the musical, but to also play the role of Sweeney, as he confirmed during the presentation of Godspell.

This is not the only project Banderas is currently working one. While he didn't reveal many details, the Malaga-born artist mentioned that he is about to sign a contract to play in a "very famous television series". This is going to be his return to the small screen, after his last role as Picasso in the 2018 series Genius.

