Antonio Banderas auctions drawing to benefit those affected by the Danas

Francisco Griñán Málaga Thursday, 28 November 2024, 14:24

Since its inauguration, the leading artist at the Caixabank Soho Theatre has been Malaga-born painter José Luis Puche. The entrance hall is presided over by his monumental work 'All possible worlds', an allegory of the arts, theatre, music and dance, which is also the largest piece by the painter. His involvement has extended to the stage with the latest musical produced by Antonio Banderas, 'Gypsy', whose sets and backdrops have also been designed by the creator. The latest collaboration has a very different purpose, as Puche has donated his most recent work to the theatre for a charity auction to benefit those affected by the Danas, both in Malaga and Valencia.

Although the proceeds will be allocated to those affected in general, José Luis Puche has dedicated his work to the devastation in Valencia and, more specifically, to the spontaneous support and collaboration movement with the victims, which emerged with volunteers from across Spain after the flood disaster. Thus, the donated piece is titled 'El pueblo salva al pueblo' (the people save the people) and, in the distinctive style of the Malaga-born artist, depicts a group of four people clearing mud from the ground, with the flag of the Valencian community beneath their feet—a symbol of reconstruction following the tragedy.

Measuring 24 x 19 centimetres, this drawing, made with charcoal and coloured pencil on paper, will be auctioned in the foyer of the theatre, where the work is also on display, with a starting price of 600 euros. Bids for the painting will be accepted until 12 January, to be submitted in writing on a document available in the theatre. At the end of this period, all the bids will be opened and the highest bid will be the one that gets the piece. This amount will be added to what the audience themselves are contributing in the tins set up in the theatre to collaborate with those affected by the latest storms.

Along with the author himself, the drawing is also signed on the back by the director and actor Antonio Banderas and by the entire cast of Gypsy.