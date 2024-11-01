Ania Santos, 'the slalom girl' from Malaga who shines in Andalusian motorsports

Julio J. Portabales Malaga Friday, 1 November 2024, 11:55 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

"I've heard there's a girl competing and so I had to come and meet you." This is how many motorsport enthusiasts introduce themselves to Ania Santos when they see her racing in autoslalom events across Andalucía. From Cordoba to Seville, fans from various parts of the region come to these events to meet "the slalom girl", as she is known in the racing community. It's no surprise that this driver from Alozaina has been crowned Junior champion of Andalucía and currently holds third place in Class 2. Santos stood as the only female competitor in the whole event.

At first, competing in a male-dominated world was quite daunting for her. Santos faced rivals who were often twice her age and had over 14 years of experience. "Some had never seen a girl racing alongside them so it felt quite strange to begin with," she explained. However, she soon began to feel like one of the other racers.

"I feel like one of them, even though I'm 23. I have never felt discriminated against, they have always welcomed me with open arms, offering help and advice. I consider many of my fellow competitors to be like family." These relationships within the racing community have been crucial in making her adjustment feel completely natural.

Away from the racetracks, Santos's life is quite demanding. At 23, she works as a nursing assistant and is focused on getting into university, all while pursuing her dream of competing in slaloms. Her passion for motorsport, which began in childhood, was inspired by her father, a keen motorsport enthusiast. "My dad was involved in the sport, so it came naturally to me," she stated. Growing up surrounded by racing cars, she knew from a young age that her ultimate goal was to have her own.

After saving from her first job, Santos was able to fulfil her dream of owning a racing car, but she quickly realised that motorsport can be quite costly.

Despite the challenges, she discovered that the Andalusian slalom championships offered a more budget-friendly option. Now, three years later, she has not only made her mark in the sport but has also achieved a historic milestone by becoming the Junior Champion of Andalucía and securing a solid third place in Class 2, an event where drivers of all ages participate.

Speed and precision

Slalom, the category in which the young driver competes, combines speed and precision behind the wheel, requiring drivers to navigate through a cone-marked course as quickly as possible, testing speed and precision.

Santos has proven to be the best, solidifying her success at the seventh event of the Campeonato de Andalucía de Slalom held in La Rambla, Cordoba, where she was crowned Junior Champion before the season even concluded.

Santos draws strength from the unconditional support of her community, local institutions and family. Looking ahead, she is exploring opportunities to compete in events beyond Andalucía.