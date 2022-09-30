Marbella International Film Festival starts next week with a locally made movie The cast, crew, filming locations and production for Room 4D, which will premiere at the event, are all from the local area

The 17th edition of the Marbella International Film Festival starts next week and will screen 44 films and documentaries, including a special full-feature production that was made entirely within the Marbella area.

The film, Room 4D, is in English and will premiere at 9pm Wednesday 5 October at Red Dog Cinema, in Puerto Banús. Producer Franky Lankester, who also plays a role in the film, described it as a psychological thriller based on true events that happened in the Costa del Sol town.

"[Writer-director] Tony Bianchi and I came up with this story and we wanted to use only local cast, crew and locations," Lankester explained. The production went as far as to pull from local talent. "I got the Marbella Film School involved and offered every student the opportunity to be in the film. This is a 100% Marbella production," he said.

Lankester also hopes that the film can open doors that will allow for more support to make more films, as Room 4D has proven that there is "great potential in our Marbella community".