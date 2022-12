J. R. Axarquía-based author Joan Fallon Cook will be signing copies of her latest book, Strawberry Moon, on Wednesday 14 December at 6.30pm in Rayuela bookshop on Calle Cárcer in Malaga. The novel, which came out in October, is the third in Joan's Jacaranda Dunne Mysteries crime series. The story starts on San Juan night when two dead bodies are found on the beach entwined together.