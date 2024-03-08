Leading figures of film, literature, architecture and journalism head to Seville for Hay Festival Forum

Tony Bryant Seville Friday, 8 March 2024, 15:49 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Hay Festival Forum returns to Seville between Thursday 14 and Saturday 16 March, with an international gathering of experts and leaders in the field of ideas, architecture, literature, film and culture. The event, now in its second year in the Andalusian city, will be staged in two locations: the Cajasol Foundation headquarters, the venue for literature, film and flamenco events, and the Valentín de Madariaga y Oya Foundation in the former United States pavilion of the 1929 Ibero-American Exposition, which will house sessions on architecture, urban planning and art.

Organised by the Hay Festival Foundation Ltd (www.hayfestival.com) , the forum has been organised in the lead-up to the centenary celebration of the 1929 world fair, a landmark in the contemporary history of Seville, and one which shaped the city's modern image on the world stage.

Its work in Spain has included events in Castilla y León (Segovia) for over 19 successive years, along with celebrating two successful festivals in Andalucía. The charity was awarded the 2020 Princess of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities.

Guest appearances

The three-day festival in Seville will offer 15 events, and more than 30 visiting guests, which will include celebrated Spanish author Luis Mateo Díez, world-renowned British filmmaker Stephen Frears, Irish architect and academic Yvonne Farrell and South Korean economist Ha-Joon Chang, together with other leading names in literature, art and journalism.

Cinema plays a leading role in the forum, and, along with the chance to listen to Frears talking about his long career in the film industry, visitors will have the chance to see three of his most celebrated films - My Beautiful Laundrette, Dangerous Liaisons and The Queen.

Other highlights will include a talk by prestigious British journalist Helena de Bertodano, noted for her interviews with major international personalities, from the Dalai Lama to Al Pacino and Prince Albert of Monaco, among others.

Festival director Sheila Cremaschi said, "Since the 1929 fair, Seville has exemplified the role of culture in transforming a city, and we are excited to continue this journey."