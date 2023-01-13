Keeping on top of home maintenance in the winter

Regular home maintenance and repairs are the best way to prevent major problems in the future.

Last year, home renovation was the main use to which people in Spain put the money they borrowed in the form of credit, according to a study by the Younited finance company. Any incident related to plumbing, electricity, insulation, etc., has a direct impact on the householder's pocket and often comes without warning.

In 2023 the trend points to more renovation and less new house purchases. So if you have an older home and want to prevent future unexpected bills for major repairs there are some things that you can do:

The first quarter of the year is usually marked by cold and damp so check rooms, garages, basements and roofs etc for signs of moisture coming in. At the first sign that there could be a problem, it is best to call in a professional to take a look and, in order to get the best deal, it may be necessary to get several quotes for the work needed.

Smell burning or an unpleasant fishy odour? This could be a sign of an electrical fault and needs to be investigated straight away. If your circuits keep tripping this is also a sign that something is wrong and you need to call a qualified electrician to ascertain what is causing the fault.

Plumbing can be problematic in freezing weather and it is important to make sure any exposed pipework is properly lagged. A very frequent problem in many households are blocked drains and pipes, whether from soap and hair or just accumulated residue, this is a problem that needs rectifying quickly to prevent bad smells, backing-up and flooding.