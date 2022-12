Keeping fit in aid of the Cudeca Foundation mijas costa Keep fit fanatics dressed in pink raise money for the Cudeca Foundation

Friday, 9 December 2022, 12:52

T. BRYANT. More than 30 people attended a charity yoga and Pilates event at the Evo Pilates studio in La Cala de Mijas last month to help raise funds for Cudeca. The keep fit fanatics all participated dressed in pink to honour those who have cancer.

The event, which included a raffle with prizes supplied by local businesses, raised 1,225 euros for the charity.