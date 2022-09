Jingle Belles Christmas choir calling for singers They are looking for males or females to join them ahead of the upcoming festive season

Jingle Belles are looking for new choir singers. / REUTERS

Following its creation last year, the Jingle Belles Christmas choir is back to rehearsing for this year's festive season and is looking for new singers, male or female, to join.

Choir member Suzanne Mastbroek said, "Experience is not needed, we are more about fun than the serious stuff."

Rehearsals take place on Tuesdays at 6.30pm in Caleta de Vélez (Vélez-Málaga). For further information contact Suzanne via WhatsApp on 633 917 75.