The United Nationalities of Marbella Summit 2022 took place on Thursday last week to address issues affecting the international community, especially young people. Taking part in the event, organised by Nicole King, were Anne Hernandez of Brexpats International; Derek Langley of the British Chamber of Commerce; local councillor Remedios Bocanegra; Lily van Tongeren of Triple A; and Maria Maganto of Marbella Rugby Club, among others.