‘I have turned 80 years old and the doctor has prescribed... weights’

Doing sport is the key to ageing well. Indeed, but when you are getting on in years it is "even more important". Until recently many believed that doing 10,000 steps a day was enough, but the recommendation has become "obsolete", according to the 'global consensus on optimal exercise recommendations for enhancing healthy longevity in older adults' (a body that has resulted from ICFSR, the annual international conference on frailty and sarcopenia research). The guidance coming out of their most recent research is that, from the age of 65 onwards, you should also do weights. Yes, just like the grandchildren are doing.

This specialist body with a very long name is made up of experts from 40 countries and earlier this year published a recommendation that should become the mantra of all professionals caring for the elderly. Don't just prescribe drugs, prescribe weights! "Progressive strength training - with weights or machines - is key to preserving muscle function, the loss of which accelerates frailty," says Mikel Izquierdo, a member of the global consensus and professor at the Public University of Navarra.

Until now we knew that exercising to improve our strength made us age better and that, above all, from the age of 40 onwards, it is especially necessary. However, now science is telling us that those in their 60s, 70s and even 80s "need it even more", says Naiara Fernández, geriatrician and operations director with IMQ Igurco, a company specialising in elderly care. The explanation is simple: with age we lose muscle. Moreover, as we get older we also eat less protein, which contributes to this loss. How can we prevent this and even rebuild some muscle mass? "By eating more protein and doing strength exercises." That being autonomous is not only based "on cognitive aspects", but also on our muscular capacity: "Being able to get out of bed on our own, to cross the pedestrian crossing in time, not to fall down...". All of these can be improved by doing strength exercises.

But how do older people do strength training? Do they do it by lifting weights like young people? "The exercises are the same. We're talking about applying resistance to the muscles. But with progressive weights that increase according to the condition and progress of each person," says Fernández. The work led by the professor from Navarra also emphasises this advice: prescribing the need for strength is not about just giving the person a list of exercises and job done. "It should be like a specific, medical prescription, tailored, supervised and adjusted to the needs of each patient," says Izquierdo. As with any medication, it should not be a mere recommendation, but something that requires compliance.

Of course, to some folk the mere mention of strength training can be a bit scary. "You have to respect those fears," says Javier López Marcos from Madrid's professional association of physiotherapists. One has to know how to explain anyone in fear of the prospect of undertaking strength training that it's not about "getting muscular", but "getting strong". The aim goes beyond just getting into shape, it is about improving quality of life.

Next question is: how often should you do it? Every day? "The pattern must be adapted to each situation. But one thing is essential: exercise is just as important as rest," says the physiotherapist. In other words, neither done every day nor barely lifting a finger to exercise - find that middle ground. The best estimate from the consensus group is that it is advisable to exercise two or three days a week and always under medical supervision. What about the other days? Three to seven brisk walks a week and include activities to improve balance. When the patient is someone with cognitive impairment, the recommendation remains the same, states Fernández, but following other guidelines: for example, to have a responsible person accompanying the patient when exercising.

With bottles, chairs, park benches...

With the rationale for doing weights now crystal clear, the next question is where we do it. The gym is a very good option, it even helps us to socialise more. However, Javier Panizo, a personal trainer with 20 years of experience, is aware that "many older people feel more comfortable in their own environment." Nothing wrong with that attitude at all. "At home they can use chairs for squats, filled water bottles as light weights, elastic bands for pulling and pushing exercises...". Also in the park "benches can be used for incline push-ups, stretching, gentle dips...". Even "walking with weights is also excellent."

There are no excuses, but it's not a good idea to get over-excited either. "The most important thing is to focus on working on functional movements that help them in their daily lives. The key is progression and adaptation. It's not about putting a kettlebell on them straightaway, it's about making them feel confident and going little by little. First with body weight, controlled ranges of motion, low resistance...". Leave the big challenges to the grandchildren.

Seven exercises we can do at home

On a chair, we stand up and sit down again without using our arms, if we have balance. Keep shoulders and back straight.

Wall push-ups

Hands on the wall at chest level, bend your arms as if you were going to kiss the wall. Feet should be a little further away from the wall than the head. Wear non-slip shoes.

Flex those feet!

Standing upright, ensuring you are close to something to hold onto, rise up onto your tiptoes, hold for three seconds and then lower your heels. Repeat without holding onto something if your balance is okay.

Leg opening and closing

Sitting on a chair with our feet supported, we open and close our legs sideways. If this comes too easy, we can use an elastic band to provide some resistance.

Lunges

Step forward with one leg to lunge, bending both knees and then returning to the starting position to lunge with the other leg. If there are balance problems, we support ourselves.

Balance on one leg

With something to lean on, we alternate lifting one leg, then the other, holding the pose for a few seconds for each leg.

Shoulder lifts

Sitting on a chair, with your arms at your sides, raise your shoulders towards your ears, hold for about 3 seconds and then lower slowly.