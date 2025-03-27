Why is it important to have a funeral plan from Sabadell insurance?

SUR in English Málaga Thursday, 27 March 2025, 11:45 Compartir

Protección Decesos (Funeral Plan Insurance) is an insurance policy with the guarantee of Meridiano, a specialised company in the sector with more than 55 years of experience. It gives you the peace of mind of knowing that your family will be emotionally supported and protected against the expenses derived from a funeral.

The death of any person is an event that directly affects the close circle of the person who dies: the spouse, children or relatives. It has both an emotional and economic impact; because the cost of the funeral service can be a major financial burden, due to access to money when the death occurs, and, in addition, the family will require emotional support to cope with the situation. For this reason, funeral insurance is very popular in Spain and the number of policies contracted has increased by 5.61% during the third quarter of 2024. According to Unespa, almost half of Spaniards, approximately 22.3 million people, have their funeral insured, and it is one of the most widespread forms of protection, together with car and life insurance.

Protección Decesos from Sabadell Seguros differs from many other types of insurance, in the fact that it will always pay out, we don't know when, but we do know that it will be used sooner or later. It is also an insurance policy designed to protect the family from the economic and emotional impact of having to deal with the death, transportation and paperwork at such a complicated time. It is a complete insurance, which responds to the different services and needs that the death of a person generates among those people who are closest to them: helping with complex decisions and procedures in the immediate aftermath of the death and guaranteeing the peace of mind of knowing that, with one call, a team of professionals will organise and manage all the procedures involved in the funeral of the deceased (psychological assistance, bereavement support and legal paperwork).

It also offers services to be used during life, such as: an online will service, legal advice, and travel assistance in the event of serious illness or accident. It is important to highlight that this insurance also covers the costs of the burial of the deceased, with national or international transfer and repatriation, from anywhere in the world to the place where the funeral service is provided, including a return ticket for a companion.