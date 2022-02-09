What is tinnitus, and how does it relate to the new Omicron variant? Known as tinnitus, these ringing sounds can become a torture for the sufferer, so turning to hearing professionals like Sontec is essential

Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 17:31

According to a study by doctors and scientists at Stanford University, there is a direct link between the omicron variant and hearing and balance disorders, especially hearing loss and tinnitus.

Tinnitus is the perception of an annoying, continuous or sporadic ringing in the ear, which occurs inside the ear and the origin of which is unknown. It usually manifests itself as a ringing sound or a buzzing noise and causes a state of continuous irritation and discomfort, leading to stress, tiredness, difficulty getting to sleep and lack of concentration. However, it is a sound that only the sufferer hears, because it does not come from the environment. Sometimes the sounds come and go, while at other times they can be constant, quieter or louder, and can become a real torment.

Although research is still ongoing, experts suggest that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, especially in the omicron variant, could infect cells in the inner ear, including the hair cells critical for both hearing and balance, leading to hearing loss and tinnitus. Not surprisingly, in patients infected with omicron, congestion is closely related to Eustachian tube occlusion.

That’s why at the first signs of symptoms, it is essential for patients to seek professional help to analyse the situation and determine the appropriate treatment.

Marco Verch

Sontec Hearing Centres have the latest technology in electromedical equipment and testing and evaluation procedures.

This independent clinic located in Fuengirola provides solutions to all problems related to hearing ability thanks to professional and personalised attention and the most advanced technology.

With regard to hearing aids, Sontec works with leading global hearing aid manufacturers such as GN Resound, Widex, Oticon, Coselgi, Phonak, Bernafone, among many others.

In addition, the centre has highly qualified audiologists and audiology professionals, registered in Spain and the United Kingdom, who are responsible for attending to and caring for all their clients' hearing health needs.

They also work in conjunction with the Junta de Andalucía and the Andalusian Health Service, as well as with various organisations in the UK.

More information:

SONTEC

Calle Hermanos Pinzón 4, Edificio Florida II, Local 9ºA, Fuengirola.

Telephone 952 667 402.

https://sontec.es/