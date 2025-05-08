Vithas Xanit Estepona Hospital: a reference for quality healthcare

SUR in English Estepona Thursday, 8 May 2025, 08:53 Compartir

Vithas Xanit Estepona Hospital, located on Estepona seafront, is a reference for healthcare on the Costa del Sol, where medical quality, state-of-the-art technology and a friendly service combine to offer each patient a unique experience of excellence. With more than 2,500 square metres of modern facilities, the hospital is part of the Vithas group, renowned for its commitment to the health and wellbeing of its patients.

The centre has an accident & emergency department that operates 24 hours a day, every day of the year, ready to respond quickly and efficiently to any situation. Its medical and nursing teams stand out for their professionalism and for offering personalised care, adapted to each patient.

In addition, advanced technology is one of the hospital's main strengths, boasting state-of-the-art equipment such as 1.5T magnetic resonance imaging, computerised tomography (CT) and the DentalScan 3D system. These tools enable faster and more accurate diagnoses, contributing to more effective, less invasive treatments and better clinical outcomes.

The hospital places special emphasis on combining technological innovation with a human approach. Care is tailored to the needs of each patient, from routine consultations to complex medical procedures.

Vithas Xanit Estepona offers a wide range of specialities, including gynaecology, ophthalmology, traumatology, urology, cardiology, internal medicine, general surgery and paediatrics. A multidisciplinary team of highly qualified professionals works in coordination to guarantee comprehensive, quality care.

The hospital also works with almost all insurance companies and offers care in several languages, which facilitates access to its services for patients of different nationalities.

Thanks to its strategic location, modern infrastructure and international focus, Vithas Xanit Estepona is more than a hospital; it is a place where health, trust and patient wellbeing are the priority.

To contact the hospital, please call 952 80 81 00 or write to international.estepona@vithas.es. The centre is located at Av. Andalucía 1, 2 y 4, 29680 Estepona (Málaga).