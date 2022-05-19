Tinnitus, the unpleasant ringing or buzzing noise that can make sufferers ill At the first sign of symptoms, it is vital to turn to professionals such as Sontec, who will analyse the situation and determine the appropriate treatment for each patient

The word tinnitus derives from the Latin verb tinnire, meaning to ring. This is because the experience of tinnitus is that of "a conscious perception of sound in the absence of an external auditory stimulus", i.e. a constant sound without an emitting source, which can be simple (a single tone or noise, often high frequency and strident) or complex (multiple perceptions) and can vary markedly from one moment to the next.

Although the word tinnitus is now commonly used, it has been observed that, in some languages, a variety of terms are used to describe the experience, always with negative connotations, such as buzzing, whistling, ringing, or unpleasant noise. Not surprisingly, according to a study published in 'Frontiers in Neuroscience', the code “internal suffering or irritation or intrusion” prevailed in the vocabulary of participants who experienced tinnitus.

Several of these terms have onomatopoeic qualities, in the sense that the word resembles the sound experience it describes. Each of the words beginning with tin have a high frequency and strident quality. As such, the vocabulary of tinnitus can have different interpretations regarding its characteristics, severity and the distress this phantom sound can cause.

In any case, consideration of this terminology can help to understand patients' experiences.

It is estimated that between 12% and 30% of the adult population may suffer from this condition although the prevalence of more severe and annoying tinnitus is lower, totalling 5% in adults and 3% in children.

Although not always associated, in most cases this problem is accompanied by hearing loss and can also lead to serious problems such as sleep disorders, stress, anxiety or depression.

However, there is currently no cure for tinnitus and treatment is based on assessment and sound therapy.

For all these reasons, it is vital to seek professional help at the first sign of symptoms to analyse the situation and determine the appropriate treatment for each patient.

