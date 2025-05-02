The food in your emergency kit to help with anxiety

Julia Fernández Friday, 2 May 2025, 12:50 Compartir

The major blackout that left the entire Iberian Peninsula without power for hours on Monday not only exposed the system’s vulnerability but also made it clear that we must be ready for any contingency. During the outage, many of us remembered the famous 72-hour emergency kit the EU advised us to prepare back in March.

Alongside batteries, a radio, torches and candles, hygiene items, bin bags and medication (especially any we take regularly), the kit should also include water, a camping stove and food. But what kind? It’s clear that it should be non-perishable and, as professors Isabel Prieto and Ana Belén Segarra from the University of Jaén point out, it should “provide us with the energy and nutrients we need”.

However, even within that category, there’s a wide range of options, so it’s wise to choose those that best suit our individual needs. One key requirement during a crisis is staying calm. While this partly depends on personality -not everyone can keep their nerves in check - it’s something that food can help with too.

In moments like Monday’s unexpected blackout, “our bodies experience the negative effects of cortisol, the main stress hormone released,” explain Prieto and Segarra. At the same time, levels of serotonin and melatonin drop - two hormones that help regulate our sense of well-being and positive mood. The result can feel like a slap in the face: we’re jolted out of our comfort zone and suddenly get that fluttering in the stomach… but not the romantic kind - nervous butterflies.

“The good news is that there are foods that can help,” the experts continue. And yes, they can be included in the emergency kit, as they meet all the criteria for long-lasting supplies. What’s more, living in a relatively privileged part of the world, we have the chance to plan ahead and prepare. That means we can pack items that allow us to put together full meals - starter, main, even dessert - helping us maintain routines. After all, eating isn’t just a necessity; it’s a habit, and the less it’s disrupted, the better we cope.

A hearty dish of lentils

The benefits of pulses are no secret. They’re a highly nutritious food and a great source of protein, making them perfectly suitable as a one-dish meal without leaving us lacking. What’s more, they also help “keep cortisol in check”, the experts agree.

Pulses help prevent blood sugar spikes and promote the absorption of tryptophan and serotonin - substances that tend to be depleted in stressful situations. And if the tinned pulses we buy also include vegetables, they’ll be even healthier.

Better to et hot food, it's more comforting Eating hot food has a comforting effect. We notice it when it's cold and we enjoy a hearty stew or a mug of hot chocolate. Even if an emergency situation catches us in the middle of summer, it's still worth doing. The reason is that, in those circumstances, it makes us feel better psychologically. "Of course we can get by on sandwiches or tinned food for three days," says survival expert Koldo Iturriaga, "but they don't have the same soothing effect as a bowl of hot lentils." Another interesting point is that eating hot food when it's warm isn't bad - quite the opposite, in fact: it helps the body regulate its temperature. What we should bear in mind in such situations is that we need to hydrate more frequently

Without forgetting a good tin of sardines

Tins of sardines, tuna and mackerel are all welcome additions to an emergency kit. They’re easy to store, take up little space and have a long shelf life - reasons enough to include them.

But they’re even more valuable because these foods are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which not only support cardiovascular health but also have a “modulating effect on the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis.” This helps “reduce the excessive production of cortisol associated with stress responses and mental health disorders”, as shown in a comprehensive study from the University of Warsaw, Poland, published late last year.

Mixed nuts to munch on

Peanuts, cashews, hazelnuts and the like aren’t just great for curbing that nervous urge to snack or for passing the time when all we can do is wait for help. “Rich in magnesium and potassium, they lower cortisol levels in the blood and boost melatonin.” In short, they’re the boost we need in a crisis - no prescription required.

Don’t skip a square of chocolate

Dessert has its place too. Yes, if we’re digging into an emergency kit, things are serious - but dark chocolate isn’t just for satisfying a sweet tooth; it also helps soothe frayed nerves. How? “Varieties with 75% cocoa or more contain high levels of flavonoids, which have been proven effective at lowering cortisol.” And it’s a two-for-one deal: cocoa is also good for the heart, thanks to its “powerful antioxidants”.

And for sleep - milk in powdered form

If we plan well and ahead of time, even in an emergency we won’t have to go without a warm glass of milk before bed. To avoid spoilage or storage issues, it should be powdered. Beyond warming our stomach and evoking comforting childhood memories, “it provides tryptophan, an amino acid that helps synthesise serotonin and melatonin,” explain the lecturers - making it easier for us to fall asleep.