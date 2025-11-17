Prostate cancer prevention day at Clínica Premium Marbella

SUR in English Marbella Monday, 17 November 2025, 13:11 Share

As part of ‘Movember’, the month dedicated to raising awareness about men’s health, Clínica Premium Marbella and MAC – Medicina Analítica Consumibles are joining the cause with an initiative focused on preventing and detecting prostate cancer early, one of the leading causes of death among men in Spain.

This prevention day will give any man interested in a prostate check-up the chance to have one using the most advanced diagnostic technology available today: micro-ultrasound. With a simple transrectal scan that takes only a few minutes, Dr Emilio Julve, a urologist at Clínica Premium and an expert in the technique, will examine each participant’s prostate tissue, looking for patterns that may indicate malignancy or, better still, signs showing there’s no suspicion of cancer.

The event is completely free and will take place at Clínica Premium Marbella on Monday 24 November from 9am. Any man with a family history of the disease, elevated PSA, over the age of 50, or simply wanting a prostate check-up can make an appointment by calling 617 97 77 52.

“In Movember, we want to remind everyone that men’s health also needs attention and regular monitoring. With this initiative, we’re aiming to make technology and prevention more accessible to the public,” says Alberto Gómez, Commercial Director at MAC – Medicina Analítica Consumibles.

The importance of prevention

Prostate cancer is the most common tumour in men over 50. According to the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), over 35,000 new cases are diagnosed in Spain annually. Early detection can significantly increase the chances of successful treatment and reduce the side effects of more aggressive therapies.

The joint initiative by Clínica Premium Marbella and MAC – Medicina Analítica Consumibles aims to raise awareness about prostate health and encourage men to overcome the prejudices or fears that often delay medical check-ups.

“Early detection is key to reducing mortality and improving patients’ quality of life. We want to remove the taboo around prostate examinations and make cutting-edge diagnostic technology more accessible,” says Dr Gonzalo Sanz, Director of Clínica Premium.

Innovation for prevention: ExactVu® technology

During the event, the ExactVu® platform will be used. It is the only high-resolution micro-ultrasound technology available worldwide and is currently one of the most advanced and accurate systems for diagnosing prostate cancer. Thanks to its 29MHz operating frequency, this exclusive technology provides prostate images with up to three times more detail than conventional ultrasound, allowing specialists to:

Identify suspicious lesions in real time with great accuracy.

Improve the guidance of prostate biopsies, making them more effective and less invasive.

Optimise early cancer detection while reducing unnecessary procedures.

Clínica Premium was one of the pioneering centres in Andalucía, introducing its micro-ultrasound detection programme in 2023. Since then, hundreds of men have benefited from this innovative diagnostic platform, which offers higher sensitivity and Negative Predictive Value (NPV) than other available diagnostic technologies.

“Micro-ultrasound has shown, through solid scientific evidence, that it’s an effective diagnostic test with prostate cancer detection rates even higher than multiparametric MRI. This positions ExactVu® as an innovative and essential resource in the early detection of prostate cancer,” explains Francisco Gómez Prada, Clinical Applications Director at MAC.

ExactVu® also includes a fusion platform with multiparametric MRI (mpMRI) for cases where both technologies need to be combined. This provides a complete view of the prostate tissue and enables targeted biopsies that are quick and safe.

Movember: raising awareness and taking action

The Movember movement, launched in Australia in 2003, aims to raise awareness about men’s health with a particular focus on prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health. Each year, millions of people participate in initiatives worldwide to break taboos, promote prevention and save lives.

With this initiative, Clínica Premium Marbella and MAC – Medicina Analítica Consumibles reinforce their commitment to a more preventive, technological and human approach to medicine, bringing innovative resources to the community and helping more men take care of themselves in time.

About the event:

Location: Clínica Premium Marbella.

Date: Monday 24 November, from 9am.

Activity: Free prostate prevention day using ExactVu® micro-ultrasound technology.

Organisers: Clínica Premium Marbella and MAC – Medicina Analítica Consumibles.

Appointments: +34 617 97 77 52