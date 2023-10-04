Peace of mind from knowing that your health insurance in Spain won't be cancelled

Compartir Copiar enlace

There's nothing better than knowing that your health is protected and that in times of need you have specialists on hand to provide immediate attention. So having private medical insurance that looks after your health in Spain is really important.

But what if the company you contracted cancels your insurance when you reach a certain age and have already developed some sort of illness? You would find yourself in the difficult situation of having to find an insurer that would accept you.

At ASSSA, we're committed to your long-term health care. That's why we offer a lifetime guarantee under contract so our Insured are the only ones who can decide to renew their insurance with us.

Plus, for greater peace of mind, we’re fully transparent when it comes to telling you all the significant aspects of the policy at the time of contracting, with everything set out clearly in the information documents and in the contract so you can check them at any time.

In your ASSSA health insurance we also offer many more advantages: we don't increase the insurance premium with age; we meet all the requirements for obtaining a visa or residence in Spain; we have multilingual professional staff to advise you; we work with a long list of medical professionals medical directory and we maintain the lifetime discounts agreed at the time when the policy was contracted.

With ASSSA your health is well insured.