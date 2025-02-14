A new level of rejuvenation: Cell Renewal Regeneration Complex

This is more than cosmetology—it's the next level of regenerative aesthetics

In a world driven by technology, we're constantly seeking the next breakthrough. We're promised revolutions, discoveries, and game-changing innovations. But what if the most profound advancement isn't a gadget at all, but a science that activates rejuvenation at the cellular level?

Introducing the Cell Renewal Regeneration Program—a comprehensive system designed to work from within. It doesn't just improve your skin; it reprograms it, restoring its youthful function. Aging isn't something you have to accept—it's something you can take control of.

The VV07 Aesthetics Clinic in Marbella is where science meets the art of rejuvenation

VV07 is more than simply a clinic; it's an innovative space where we use state-of-the-art techniques to eliminate problems from within rather than masking them. Our exclusive, results-driven anti-aging programs are designed for those who refuse to compromise.

Healthy Skin Pyramid: a new rejuvenation system

Each level of the program is a step towards perfect skin, just like the architecture of a perfect building, where the foundation reinforces the next level.

The program consists of 14 sessions and lasts for four months, providing a comprehensive and gradual recovery of the skin.

First Level: HELEO4 + LDM (SKINOVA PRO): Cellular Detox & Setting

Heleo4 Photodynamic Therapy (six sessions) stimulates cellular rejuvenation, laying the foundation for healthy, revitalized skin. This advanced technology identifies and targets damaged, aging cells, using LED energy in synergy with a photosensitizer to detoxify them and promote the growth of new, healthy cells. The more youthful, healthy cells generated, the more radiant and effective subsequent treatments become. Beyond rejuvenation, Heleo4 also prepares the skin for further aesthetic procedures.

LDM (SKINOVA PRO) is an ultrasound technology that generates a unique 3D wave, acting on both the dermis and epidermis via the caveolin-1 protein. As we age, elevated caveolin levels inhibit collagen synthesis, reducing the efficacy of aesthetic treatments. By utilizing three ultrasound frequencies, LDM rapidly balances caveolin levels in tissues, activating rejuvenation processes, smoothing wrinkles, and refining skin texture.

LDM is used as a stand-alone technique, or to accelerate recovery following other procedures.

Result: restoration of cell structures, elimination of toxins, stimulation of collagen and elastin, improvement of skin elasticity and firmness.

Second Level: PRP MCT Plasma: Regeneration Activation & Skin Structure Restoration

PRP MCT Plasma (four sessions) is a cutting-edge treatment that harnesses the power of the patient's own plasma, activated through photothermal and temperature effects in a specialized device. This innovative approach enhances the traditional PRP procedure by boosting the release of growth factors and extracting the patient’s own exosomes—potent biological messengers that trigger deep cellular regeneration. We don't simply improve the skin's appearance; we rebuild its structure, making it denser, more elastic, and more resilient against age-related changes.

Result: enhanced collagen production, dense and moisturized skin, wrinkle elimination, improved skin tone and restoration of the skin's natural protective functions.

Third Level: Advalight Rejuvenation: Overall Rejuvenation & Protection

As we age, the skin loses its density, firmness and ability to regenerate, resulting in wrinkles, pigmentation and uneven texture. The ADVATx laser system is an innovative technology developed in Denmark that targets multiple levels of the skin at once, eliminating signs of aging and stimulating natural regeneration processes.

ADVATx combines two laser wavelengths to address dilated blood vessels, hyperpigmentation, inflammation, and diminished collagen production—all in one treatment. This precision laser works gently without overheating the tissue, so there's no downtime or discomfort after the procedure Due to its subtle action, ADVATx can be performed 365 days a year, without any seasonal restrictions. Following a course of treatments, the skin becomes visibly smoother, more even-toned, and radiant, while facial contours appear lifted and refined.

CE and FDA-certified, this technology is recognized as one of the safest and most effective solutions for skin rejuvenation and restoration.

Fourth Level

After each ADVATx procedure, an exosome-enriched serum is applied. These signaling molecules serve as intercellular messengers, stimulating cellular regeneration, renewal, and rejuvenation.

Why does it work?

- Revolutionary approach: three levels of recovery where each treatment complements the previous one.

- Safe and science-based: only cutting-edge CE and FDA-certified technology.

- Long-lasting effects: your skin is rejuvenated from within, not just visually.

Who is it suitable for?

If your skin has lost turgor, become dry and dull. If you are concerned about wrinkles, spider veins, pigmentation, and post-acne marks. If you are looking for real renewal rather than a temporary effect. If you want a result that does not require a long recovery, then this is for you.

What do you get?

Deep regeneration and rejuvenation. Smoothed wrinkles and improved texture. A pronounced lifting effect. Elimination of pigmentation and vascular imperfections. Hydration and healthy skin radiance. A slowing down of the aging process.

Valeria Vakarchuk

Founder of the VV07 Aesthetics Clinic, medical director, dermatologist, and aesthetic medicine specialist.

“We don't just make the skin more beautiful. We help it regain its true potential. At VV07, we use a scientific approach and regenerative technologies that really work. This complex is the result of years of my experience, and I'm sure you'll fall in love with it as much as I did."

