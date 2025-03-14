Magnesium: we know it's good for us, but which to choose?

Solange Vázquez Friday, 14 March 2025, 10:19 Compartir

In recent times magnesium has come into the limelight by leaps and bounds. It is the king of food supplements, a real pioneer and it is sold as a panacea for just about everything. How has it gained such popularity? It could be attributed to one of those passing fads, but year after year it is still there, at the top of the podium, boasting an unbeatable hegemony in the supplements domain.

“It is an essential mineral for the body. For one thing, knowledge of magnesium has increased and, on the other hand, our current way of life - diet, type of agriculture, use of certain medicines - has led to an increase in health problems associated with magnesium deficiency. This has made magnesium very important and its consumption so common,” explains Jorge Ángel, a specialist in integrative medicine (medical practice that combines conventional and alternative medicines) and medical director of Equisalud.

Word of mouth has certainly worked, but scientific studies have also corroborated its benefits, although the latter do not always coincide on results. Among other things, they have determined that this mineral is key to more than 600 biochemical reactions in the human body. It regulates muscle and nerve function, is involved in energy production, protein synthesis and bone formation. Moreover, it contributes to maintaining a stable heart rhythm and helps with blood sugar control. “And research has even revealed its impact on neuromuscular disorders, stress, insomnia and bone health, which has led to its increased promotion,” says Ángel. In addition, a review in the Nutrients (2022) journal concluded that taking a magnesium supplement “can reduce inflammation and improve insulin resistance and this has led doctors and nutritionists to recommend it more frequently”.

The fact is that there is no single type of magnesium on the market. If we want to try taking some, then we will have to choose. According to Ángel, “there is no universally ‘best’ type of magnesium; each variant is more suitable according to need. The key is to choose the most suitable for each objective”. Let’s take a look at ten options that suit different medical needs or purposes.

1 Magnesium bisglycinate

It is one of the best tolerated forms: it is efficiently absorbed and has minimal digestive effects. “It is recommended for reducing stress and anxiety and for sleep problems, because it relaxes the nervous system and muscles. It also relieves muscle cramps and headaches,” states this specialist.

2 Magnesium citrate

This form of magnesium has a mild laxative effect due to its effect of drawing water to the intestines. “It improves bone and metabolic health as it helps regulate calcium in the body and it reduces the risk of kidney stones and arterial plaque by improving mineral regulation,” says Ángel. The downside? It can cause digestive discomfort in high doses or in those sensitive to its mild laxative effect.

3 Magnesium malate

TThis type is recommended to combat chronic fatigue. It also increases physical endurance, “but it is not the best option if the main objective is relaxation and intestinal transit”.

4 Liposomal magnesium

Recommended for people with severe magnesium deficiencies or intestinal absorption problems and for cardiovascular and neuromuscular support, “as it reaches the cells more effectively”. The downside? It’s expensive.

5 Magnesium taurinate

It combines magnesium with taurine, an amino acid with beneficial effects on the cardiovascular system. “It also supports cognitive function, as taurine modulates neuronal excitability, and is beneficial for people with insulin resistance, helping to improve glucose metabolism.”

6 Marine magnesium

It is recommended for people who are looking for a natural source of magnesium and who want to “maintain bone and muscle health”, although it is not ideal for treating severe deficiencies, “as its absorption is lower”, says Ángel.

7 Chelated magnesium

It is combined with different compounds (such as malate or bisglycinate) to enhance its absorption and extend its benefits. It is ideal for people looking to improve energy, bone and neuromuscular health.

8 Magnesium chloride

Magnesium chloride is one of the most common and cheapest forms of magnesium. Its absorption is low and it has a moderate laxative effect, which makes it useful for several medical conditions. It is good for mild heartburn because, being an acidic compound, it helps improve digestion and nutrient absorption. “But, be careful, it is not recommended for people with high stomach acidity, as it can irritate the gastric mucosa and aggravate problems such as acid reflux or gastritis.”

9 Magnesium carbonate

It is an inexpensive and widely available option, but with a particular feature: it has an alkalising effect, which helps with excess gastric acidity. “One of its advantages is that it is inexpensive. However, it is not the best option for absorbing magnesium efficiently: most of it is eliminated without being absorbed by the body.”

10 Magnesium threonate

It is one of the most innovative and specialised forms of this mineral. Its main advantage over other types of magnesium is that it crosses the blood-brain barrier, allowing the mineral to reach the brain directly. “Suitable for people with insomnia, anxiety or cognitive problems, as magnesium in the brain helps regulate neurotransmitters. The problem is that it is expensive and sometimes difficult to obtain.”