How does hearing loss affect general health? The comorbidities that hide behind this problem At the first signs of hearing loss, it is vital to turn to specialists such as Sontec, who assess and treat each case individually and seek the best solutions

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 12:42

Although there has been extensive research on the comorbidity associated with hearing problems in recent years, it remains a largely unknown risk for much of the public.

Comorbidity is a medical term that refers to diseases or disorders associated with a main problem. In the case of hearing, hearing impairment can affect many factors in life, both social and health, making it a silent enemy.

Evidence of this is provided by a study by the British-Irish Hearing Instrument Manufacturers' Association (BIHIMA) which found that most Britons are unaware that hearing loss is associated with other illnesses such as dementia, depression, some cardiovascular conditions, diabetes and high blood pressure. This is also true for the rest of the world, as people are unaware of the many other things that poor hearing can be linked to.

Some of the conditions associated with hearing loss include:

CANCER

Hearing loss occurs in 40-80% of people treated with cisplatin, a drug used to fight some types of cancer. Baseline hearing testing and monitoring for ototoxicity during and after treatment can help improve patients' quality of life.

DEPRESSION

Adults with hearing loss are at increased risk of depression. In addition, in older women, moderate hearing loss is directly associated with depression.

HEART DISEASE

Several cardiovascular risk factors are associated with hearing loss and a faster rate of hearing deterioration.

DIABETES

Patients with diabetes show an increased prevalence of hearing loss, regardless of age, and may be at risk of developing sudden sensorineural hearing loss.

COGNITIVE DECLINE OR DEMENTIA

Hearing loss has been associated with cognitive decline and is more common in older adults with dementia and/or Alzheimer's disease than in older adults without memory problems.

KIDNEY DISEASE

Statistics show that hearing problems are more frequent among older adults with chronic kidney disease, whether or not they show symptoms.

FALLS

People with hearing problems suffer falls almost three times more often than people with normal hearing.

Therefore, at the first signs of hearing loss or hearing deterioration, the most important thing to do is to see a specialist. The specialist will assess the most appropriate resource for each specific case, and will begin rehabilitation treatment, the success of which depends to a large extent on the patient's dedication and cooperation.

SONTEC are specialists in hearing health. This independent clinic located in Fuengirola and La Cala de Mijas provides solutions to all problems related to hearing ability thanks to a professional and personalised attention and the most advanced technology.

Their new centre in La Cala de Mijas is equipped with the latest technologies and innovations in the sector, with two soundproof booths and an innovative 360 room for diagnostic tests which is the only one of its kind in Malaga and which only one other centre in Andalusia has. Thanks to its state-of-the-art equipment, patients can test their hearing from any angle and by simulating different situations, such as conversational or noisy spaces.

They have also incorporated an Otoscan hearing scanner, which helps provide everyone who suffers from hearing loss with hearing aids with a maximum level of adaptation thanks to the depth and accuracy of the tympanic impressions, reducing the number of adjustments needed due to a bad impression. In addition, because the image of the ear canal is placed in a virtual space, people can have their hearing aids in record time.

As part of their working methodology, the centre offers a free in-depth hearing assessment, based on which they will recommend the best solution to the problem according to each individual's needs. For this purpose, they have highly qualified audiologists and audiology professionals, registered in Spain and the United Kingdom, who are responsible for attending to and caring for all their clients' hearing health needs.

They also work together with the Junta de Andalucía and the Andalusian Health Service, as well as with several UK-based organisations.

For further information:

Sontec La Cala de Mijas

Plaza del Bulevar, 26 B, 29649 Mijas

Sontec Fuengirola

Calle Hermanos Pinzón 4, Edificio Florida II, Local 9ºA, 29640 Fuengirola

info@sontec.es | +34 952 667 402 | https://sontec.es