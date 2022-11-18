La Cala Lions on the streets for diabetes awareness campaign The Lions Diabetics Support Group raised more than 3,000 euros during a sponsored walk and fun afternoon to highlight the condition

Some of the participants of the Lions' Diabetes Awareness Walk in La Cala de Mijas last weekend. / SUR

The Lions Club Diabetics Support Group were out on the streets of Mijas this week to promote World Diabetes Day (14 November) with a series of activities to raise awareness of a condition that millions of people around the world live with every day.

In order to highlight the campaign, Mijas town hall was illuminated in blue to acknowledge the global symbol for diabetes.

This year's message is 'education to protect tomorrow', and a team of nurses and volunteers will be making random glucose tests throughout November in the Mijas and La Cala de Mijas areas.

The group, which was formed in 2003, began its activities on Sunday, when it held the fourth Diabetes Awareness Sponsored Walk and fun day in La Cala de Mijas, which raised more than 3,000 euros.

Organised in conjunction with Mijas town hall, the event offered a street market, a performance by the Drang Drummers, a flamenco dance show, Zumba lessons and a performance by the Costa Soul Singers, while medieval Knights in shining armour performed mock battles to entertain the children. Volunteers and nurses were also on hand to offer free glucose tests and diabetic advice.

T-shirts were given to all of the walkers thanks to the kindness of Danny Foster of Inspired Fragrances. His daughter Alilah, an energetic seven-year-old who has been diabetic for five years, was awarded with a special medal for her incredible fundraising efforts, having managed to persuade her school friends and family to help raise nearly 1000 euros.

"Saving lives is our aim, and our nurses tested nearly 100 of the visitors for glucose levels and found at least ten per cent were too high: most of these did not know they may have diabetes," co-founder Anne Bowles said.

Diabetes is a serious health problem in Spain and the number of diabetics has increased by more than 40 per cent in the last three years. It is estimated that more than five million people in Spain now live with diabetes, according to figures released in 2021 by the International Diabetes Foundation.