German film week: from blockbusters to award winning films The third edition of the event, organised by the Goethe Institute, the German Consulate and SUR, opens on 4 October at the Albéniz Cinema

The third edition of German Film Week returns too Malaga on October 4th, bringing the most recent premieres from Germany. Organised by the Goethe Institute, the Consulate of the Federal Republic of Germany in Malaga and SUR Deutsche Ausgabe, the German Film Week will continue until October 8th and will start with Florian Hoffman's drama Stille Post on the manipulation of images in armed conflicts, a debate that is currently very topical, as the director of the cultural programme of the Goethe Centre in Madrid, Ana Pérez, recalled.

The cycle continues with Albträumer, by Philipp Klinger; Stefan Weterswelle's Dein herz Tanzt; Nico, by Eline Gehrling and Niemand ist bei den Kälbern, directed by Sabrina Sarabi.

On Thursday 6th is the award winning film Lieber Thomas, about the life of the non-conformist German writer Thomas Brasch. It will be shown in Cine Albéniz as well as the Edificio de Usos Múltiples in Torrox so that the many German residents in Torrox Costa don't have to travel to Malaga to see it, explained the editor of SUR Deutsche Ausgabe, Uwe Scheele.

Friday 7th, is the turn of Toubab, a story about a Senalgalese man, and on Saturday 8th are two films Die welt wir deine andere sein by Anne Zohra Berrached and Nightlife, a comedy by Simon Verhoeven.

SUR's editor-in-chief, Manolo Castillo, stressed that German Film Week has become an "unmissable event for those of us who love cinema." Also at the presentation was the German Consul in Malaga, Arnulf Braun, who referred to culture as the best tool for "getting to know each other better".

Screenings will be inGerman with Spanish subtitles. Tickets are available from Uniticket and at the Cine Albéniz box office.