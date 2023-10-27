Geneva Windows: professional and competitively priced

Geneva Windows Compartir Copiar enlace

Geneva value the importance of quality products and customer satisfaction, our reputation and service matter and this can be read in the reviews from our customers.

Your home is likely to be your greatest investment, therefore having a trusted company like us to guide you through the process helps to give you peace of mind.

Mickey and the team have been providing new windows and doors across the south coast of Spain for more than 20 years.

"Excellent service from Geneva Windows, with brilliant communication at all times. Very professional, flexible, friendly and competitively priced."

Patio doors

Recently, we are finding more and more that the patio door is the new window. Over the last few years, we have seen that there is a desire for more connection to the outside both visually and physically. For houses and villas the window/door ratio has shifted over the years, and we are seeing more doors per project. Doors bring in light and enable us to experience the freedom of the outdoors.

Our expert team at Geneva Windows (Part of Geneva Building Group SL) will cater for all your window and door needs.

From the design and sales through to the installation service, Geneva owns and supervises the entire process, giving you a single point of contact.

Based in Fuengirola, we specialise in the manufacture of all our PVC and aluminium products with a wide variety of REHAU PVC window and patio doors that are steel reinforced and a high-level thermal design.

Enhance, improve and protect your home

Our aim is to enhance and improve your home and protect it from the elements.

We manufacture all types and shapes of windows and doors such as fixed to multi-sliding, French, tilt-and-turn to arched and beyond. Our PVC windows and doors are energy saving, of high quality and available in many colours.

This year a popular choice amongst our customers has been the stylish and elegant colours of black and grey. These colours allow the windows and doors to become a feature of a home.

Contact us for a no obligation quote and we can advise you about everything you need to know:

Telephone: 952 587 482

Email: genevawindows@gmail.com

Web: www.genevawindows.com