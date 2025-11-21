Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Raphiolepis indica. Wikimedia
Green fingers

Gardening in southern Spain: Indian hawthorn

Raphiolepsis indica is slow growing as it develops a strong root system first. Once established, this makes the plant moderately drought resistant

Denise Bush

Malaga

Friday, 21 November 2025, 11:50

Raphiolepis indica, or Indian hawthorn, is a low-growing evergreen shrub that grows up to one metre tall and one to two metres wide. It has a compact, dense form that makes it ideal for hedging, borders and containers.

It is native to southern China and Southeast Asia, including countries like Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam. Despite its common name Indian hawthorn, it is actually not native to India

Raphiolepsis indica is slow growing as it develops a strong root system first. Once established, this makes the plant moderately drought resistant. The shrub has attractive foliage all year round.

The plant produces striking, fragrant flowers in clusters of white with pink stamens. These appear from autumn and continue through spring. The popular cultivar Oriental Pearl has white flowers although pink varieties are also available.

Indian hawthorn grows in full sun or partial shade and can withstand hot summers, with occasional watering. It also tolerates light frosts and windy, coastal conditions.

The shrub doesn't need pruning but can be lightly pruned after flowering to maintain its shape and to remove any damaged or dead branches. Hard pruning should be avoided as it may stress the plant and inhibit future growth.

