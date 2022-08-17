Malaga's Francis Cervantes represents Spain in The Man of the World 2022 pageant This summer, the sports teacher from Costa del Sol travelled to the Philippines to take part in the competition, and came away with three medals

Earlier in August, the Costa del Sol resort of Nerja was the epicentre of one of Spain's beauty and fashion contests. The Centro Cultural de la Villa hosted the final gala of the Míster RNB (Reinado Nacional de Belleza) España 2022 contest in which the national representatives were selected to compete in major pageants for men. The local contestant was not a favourite.

Best in swimwear: V. Grand (Ukraine), F. Cervantes, N.H. Anh (Vietnam). / Missosology

A new challenge and international experience

However, another handsome Malaga man came back from an international pageant this summer with three medals: two gold and one silver.

The 26-year-old 'malagueño' Francis Cervantes won the several categories at the Man of the World pageant, inlcuding 'Best in swimwear', because sport is not only his passion but also a profession.

“I graduated from the Malaga University three years ago. So I am a professional teacher with a Masters Degree in Sports Planning. I am not from the fashion business. And frankly, I never thought I would be representing my country in a male pageant. However, many people were encouraging me to try, and so I decided to tackle a new challenge and use the platform that offered opportunities to get exposure and experience,” Francis told SUR in English.

The pageant itself helped me to broaden my horizons of the world"

Around the world many people follow male pageants. The 'Big 6' international male beauty pageants consist of Mister World, Mister International, Manhunt International, Mister Supranational, Mister Global, and Man of the World. Last year Francis became the new Man of the World Spain.

“Last June I went to Manila to participate in in the 4th Annual Man of the World. In a contest like that, you are expected to be prepared in all aspects. Not only on the side of modelling or the catwalk but also culturally. By the way, the pageant itself helped me to broaden my horizons of the world as before I had not travelled abroad a lot and nor so far. I have made so many foreign friends and I am in touch with my pageant colleagues from different countries,” Francis explained.

A healthy mind lives in a healthy body

The organisers of the Man of the World competition believe that the participants that are involved in the competition should be role models who encourage and motivate others.

"I think that in today's world, physical education is essential. Physical fitness is not only about a fit body, but it is about both bodily and emotional fitness"

“Man of the World belongs to such international male beauty pageants that champion advocacy, which give an emphasis to the importance of education and career development. As for me, I think that in today's world, physical education is essential. Men can live a healthy life only by doing physical work and exercising and... definitely not by playing video, mobile or computer games. Physical fitness is not only about a fit body, but it is about both bodily and emotional fitness. Unsurprisingly, they say - a healthy mind lives in a healthy body but. For example, a beautiful body was considered by the ancient Greeks direct evidence of a beautiful mind,” Francis told SUR in English.

The suit from Marbella fashion designer Esteban Freiria. / Missosology

The Man of the World pageant also focuses on aesthetics as well. The competition has a segment called 'national costume' and 'fashion of the world' in which the men parade in their country's traditional dress and evening suits.

“I took gold and silver and I am especially grateful to Marbella haute-couture fashion designer Esteban Freiría who offered me his fantastic suit inspired by Picasso's Guernica painting. It is from his new collection devoted to the Malaga-born genius. So I could say that Malaga in the Philippines was triply represented – by me, the fashion designer and the great painter,” Francis said.

"Marbella haute-couture fashion designer Esteban Freiría offered me his fantastic suit inspired by Picasso's Guernica painting. It is from his new collection devoted to the Malaga-born genius"

Francis Cervantes finished in the Top 10 of the competition and happy to be home on the Costa del Sol and ready to do more for society.

“My mission has always been to spread respect and tolerance in a new generation. I think my successful participation at the Man of the World gives me an opportunity to be a role model for young people. I am looking forward to working with children. However, I need to pass some exams first, to start working as a Physical Education teacher at schools. But I have been already invited to give a master-class in fitness featured with a healthy menu at the rural complex Los Caracoles in Nerja. My health and fitness master-class is designed for anyone who wants to boost their fitness, no matter if you're a beginner, athlete or simply want to live a healthier life. We plan to arrange it later, after the Malaga Fair which I love a lot as a genuine malagueño,” Francis said.