Why is World Pizza Day marked on the calendar today, 9 February? The popular Italian dish, which even has a mathematical theorem named after it, will be celebrated in countries around the world - including Spain

Pizza has it all. Enjoyed by young and old alike, with endless combinations, as well as often being cheap, it makes pizza one of the most popular dishes in the world, which is why it has been given its day in the international calendar.

Today, 9 February is World Pizza Day and it will be celebrated in countries around the world, including Spain.

It is believed that pizza was born in Naples, Italy, between the 17th and 18th centuries. However, similar dishes were mentioned in Roman and Greek literature, such as the Ancient Greek plakous, a flattened bread with herbs, onion, garlic and cheese. It is not until 997 BC that the term pizza is found in a Latin text in Gaeta, Italy.

The name pizza comes from pinsa, from the verb pinsere, which in Italian means to crush or press, which is how the dough for this dish is made.

In Italy, the regional variant with the longest tradition is the Neapolitan pizza, as well as being the only type recognised at a national and European level. Only two variants are recognised: Marinara, with tomato, garlic and oregano; and Margherita, which contains mozzarella, tomato and basil.

Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana was formed in 1984 and has been dedicated to promoting knowledge of artisan Neapolitan pizza and in 2010, the European Union recognised Neapolitan pizza as a Traditional Specialty Guaranteed (TSG). UNESCO followed this up in 2017 by recognising the art of Neapolitan pizzaioli (pizza makers) as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Pizza theorem

Pizza even serves as the basis for a mathematical theorem. According to Wikipedia, "In elementary geometry, the pizza theorem states the equality of two areas that arise when one partitions a disk in a certain way.The theorem is so called because it mimics a traditional pizza slicing technique. It shows that if two people share a pizza sliced into 8 pieces (or any multiple of 4 greater than 8), and take alternating slices, then they will each get an equal amount of pizza, irrespective of the central cutting point."