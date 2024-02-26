Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

World Pistachio Day is marked today, 26 February
Ona Batlle, a professional footballer and player in Spain's national team, is one of the athletes who relies on the popular little nut as a source of energy and to help prevent heart disease and diabetes

Monday, 26 February 2024, 16:14

A handful of pistachios a day can reduce cardiovascular risk, help maintain blood sugar levels and can also assist achieving the ideal weight. Experts point out today, on World Pistachio Day (26 February), the benefits of this nut, rich in antioxidants, which, far from putting on weight, helps control the kilos and achieve a balanced diet.

Pistachios are also an ally for athletes. According to a study by Vanderbilt University, young people who eat pistachios control their weight better and take advantage of dietary fat to obtain energy more efficiently.

Ona Batlle, a player in Spain's national football team is one of the athletes who relies on pistachios as a source of energy and to help prevent heart disease or diabetes. She also encourages young people to play sports.

Bad eating habits and lack of physical exercise among young Spaniards cause cases of metabolic syndrome to increase. This is a group of conditions such as obesity or high sugar levels and every year 94,000 new cases are diagnosed in the country.

