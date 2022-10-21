SUR Wines & Gourmet celebrates its second edition Around 89 exhibitors present their wines and gourmet products at the fair which will be to the public on the second day

Organised by SUR's gastronomy supplement Málaga en la Mesa and backed by Sabor a Málaga and the Diputación, the second edition of SUR Wines & Gourmet takes place from 25 until 30 October, from 12 to 8pm, at the Palacio de Ferias in Torremolinos.

The event will be an opportunity for companies, wineries and distributors to discover over 400 national and international wines and select gourmet products, as well as new introductions in the sector.

Although aimed at professionals, the general public can obtain tickets for the second day of the event on Oferplan: https://oferplan.diariosur.es/ More information is available on the website www.surwinesgourmet.es