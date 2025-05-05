Vendaval, the new venue in Alhaurín de la Torre with the signature of Karmela Restaurant

Marina Martínez Alhaurín de la Torre Monday, 5 May 2025, 10:52 Compartir

It was a coincidence. Or maybe not... Rebeca Rodríguez saw that a place was available a few metres from Karmela Restaurant, where she was cooking under the guidance of Daniel Peregrina. He inquired, became interested in the place, made Rebeca a proposal to become partners and she accepted. Today she is in charge of the kitchen of this new business that was launched just five months ago under the name of Vendaval in Calle Málaga in Alhaurín de la Torre.

"The idea was to set up a seafood restaurant, something informal and with a lot of emphasis on fried fish, because there are not so many places to eat it here, but little by little people have been asking us for the more innovative cuisine that we do at Karmela and we have been incorporating other dishes such as the prawn pil pil rolls." explains Daniel Peregrina about a constantly evolving menu and an affordable average price (around 15-20 euros).

It includes everything from cold meats, Russian salad, gildas (a salty tapa) and fried fish such as lemon anchovies, marinated fish and squid, in ink, to fried noodles with crispy chicken, scrambled eggs with pork cheeks and flambéed kimchi aioli, Vietnamese-style chicken croquettes, among other proposals with which they aim to offer something different to the town's gastronomic offer.

Eggs with pork cheeks and kimchi aioli, pulled meat toast with teriyaki sauce and spicy peppers, with cones of fried fish.

This is how Rebeca Rodríguez sees it: "Many people knew us from Karmela and are used to the creative cuisine that is done there, so we didn't want to lose it, while at the same time offering the essence of a seafood restaurant". With its barrels and fishing net. Although some very peculiar drawings also hang on the walls: the ones left on the paper tablecloths by the youngest members of the family. An incentive to go with children, in addition to the dishes 'For the little ones' and the location in a pedestrian street.

"The terrace is a great place to play", says Peregrina about a space that can seat around twenty diners, which together with the thirty inside, gives a total capacity of fifty. A team of four people are in charge of running this new venture, which aspires to establish itself as a casual alternative to Alhaurinos' lunch and dinner.

If you decide to go on a Sunday, you will also find paella by the portion. And another date for wine lovers: Barbadillo wine tasting with four courses on 14 May at 9pm (26 euros).