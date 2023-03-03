Two new 'sun' awards for Malaga province in Spain's Repsol Guide for restaurants

Sections
Malaga province has once again reaffirmed its gastronomic weight. This was highlighted by the Repsol Guide, which presented its latest edition in Alicante on Monday. In it, the province continues to lead in the Andalucía region, with 19 restaurants awarded the prestigious Repsol 'Sols'; Cadiz province came second with 16 and Cordoba came third with seven.
Restaurants awarded two suns are Bardal, El Lago, José Carlos García, Kaleja, Los Marinos José and Sollo. Winners of one sun are Arte de Cozina, Cávala, Don Giovanni, Godoy, Kava, La Cosmopolita, La Milla , Leña, Lobita del Mar, Messina, Rei, Ta-Kumi Marbella and Ta-Kumi Malaga. Thirty-two other establishments were recommended.
