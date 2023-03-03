Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Delete
Morales and Menor (La Milla) and Villasclaras (El Lago). SUR
Two new &#039;sun&#039; awards for Malaga province in Spain&#039;s Repsol Guide for restaurants

Two new 'sun' awards for Malaga province in Spain's Repsol Guide for restaurants

The new Repsol Guide awarded 19 Andalusian restaurants with prestigious 'Sols'

Marina Martínez

Friday, 3 March 2023, 11:49

Compartir

Malaga province has once again reaffirmed its gastronomic weight. This was highlighted by the Repsol Guide, which presented its latest edition in Alicante on Monday. In it, the province continues to lead in the Andalucía region, with 19 restaurants awarded the prestigious Repsol 'Sols'; Cadiz province came second with 16 and Cordoba came third with seven.

Restaurants awarded two suns are Bardal, El Lago, José Carlos García, Kaleja, Los Marinos José and Sollo. Winners of one sun are Arte de Cozina, Cávala, Don Giovanni, Godoy, Kava, La Cosmopolita, La Milla , Leña, Lobita del Mar, Messina, Rei, Ta-Kumi Marbella and Ta-Kumi Malaga. Thirty-two other establishments were recommended.

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores

Suscríbete

¿Ya eres suscriptor?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad