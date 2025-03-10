99 Sushi Bar, a different kind of Japanese in Benahavís

Enrique Bellver Benahavís Monday, 10 March 2025, 12:02 Compartir

A large part of the menu of this establishment has undergone a radical change. It is the first and only 99 Suhi Bar where almost all the dishes are made entirely with Malaga province products. An authentic fusion cuisine, even more so than a Japanese-Mediterranean fusion cuisine, we must speak of a Japanese-Malaga fusion cuisine, the only one of its kind to be found in the whole of our province. At the head of this cuisine is John Patrick, who for quite some time now has been preparing a menu that includes the most traditional dishes along with other dishes that, without losing their identity, could well be classified as 'updated Japanese haute cuisine'.

John has managed to put together a compendium of all kinds of dishes, fusion or pure, from the current Japanese cuisine that can be tasted even in Japan itself. Two trends coexist at 99 Suhi Bar, with the Japanese-Malaga version being the most up-to-date and interesting for those palates looking for new sensations in Japanese cuisine. Without a doubt, I prefer dishes such as the clams, a product that shouts Malga, which in this new menu come to the table with a ponzu and yuzu sauce that brings out all the marine flavour that they possess.

99 Sushi Bar Address: Hotel Anantara Villapadierna, Benahavís

Telephone: 952 889 151.

Closed: Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays

Web: 99sushibar.com

Prices: Tempura calamares: 24€. Umami: 59€. Menú Sushi Bar: 149€

Rating: Kitchen: 9. Dining room: 8.,5. Wine list: 8.5. Rating: 9 / 10

If we opt for a selection of something as classic as niguiris, Malaga sardines marinated in rice vinegar or the beef tartare with Iberian bacon and quail eggs are the ones that will surprise us most for their strong flavour and texture, not forgetting an ethereal anchovy tempura that melts in your mouth at the first bite. But those who opt for the more purist tendency will find a wide variety of sushi, tempura and wagyu meats in different cuts on the menu, including the traditional katsu sando.

In 99 Sushi Bar we will find technique and precision in the way of cooking together with a high quality product and a methodical and very professional service, under the direction of Francisco Troya, that make this establishment one of the great restaurants of Japanese fusion cuisine that we can find along the Costa del Sol. The wine and sake list is the responsibility of sommelier Miguel Ángel Martín.

Gyozas de chivo malagueño

One of the dishes on the menu at 99 Sushi is a great example of how to interpret Japanese-Malaga fusion cuisine. Goat gyozas with payoyo cheese and, to soften the mixture, an infusion of chestnuts.

Umami

Perfection ans showmanship in the presentation and preparation of the dish in front of the customer. Umami means tasty. The ingredients appear separately and fuse together on the crunchy toast, beef tartare, sea urchin, caviar and vodka. Four flavours.

Tempura de boquerones

Tempura is a Japanese cooking technique where you can best appreciate the skill of the chefs. In this case, and in keeping with the Malaga fusion, the vegetables have been replaced by some anchovies.

Tako Maki

This dish is another one on the new Japanese-Malagueña menu. The octopus slices are quite tasty and are accompanied by a mild mayonnaise with sweet paprika. The black tanuki is more of a garnish than an ingredient.