SUR's 2024 Who's Who guide to gastronomy in Malaga is available from this Saturday The guide has selected 600 eateries to highlight the quality and diversity of the cuisine available in the province

Marina Martínez / Juan Soto MALAGA. Friday, 15 December 2023, 10:32 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Last Monday, the eighth edition of the Quién es Quién guide, published by SUR and the supplement Málaga en la Mesa, was presented at the Les Roches catering and tourism college in Marbella.

The 200 page guide, which is sponsored by the provincial authority and Sabor a Málaga brand with the collaboration of Cervezas Victoria and Les Roches Marbella, is available tomorrow Saturday, free inside Diario SUR.

It selects 600 restaurants in Malaga, showcasing the quality of the cuisine available in the province. There were many familiar faces at the inauguration but also many new ones, highlighting the dynamism of an ever-growing sector. And that's what the 'Who's Who in the Gastronomy of Malaga' reflects.

SUR's food critic, Enrique Bellver, said that gastronomy in the province is enjoying a "good moment" and is "being done well in Malaga." Regarding the guide, he explained that sections on gourmet festivals and bars have been expanded. He also said that readers will find numerous highlighted restaurants and sections on wines, urban cuisine, and products.

The editor-in-chief of SUR, Manolo Castillo, addressed a crowded audience of industry professionals acknowledging the "effort and money it takes to do things right". Because, as Castillo emphasised, "there is nothing better than going to a place where they make you happy." "Each of your restaurants makes us feel a little happier, and that is thanks to you and your teams," Castillo said.