Primera RFEF: Antequera CF close in on play-off places with statement win

A duel during Marbella's defeat to Atlético Sanluqueño on Saturday.

Daryl Finch Sunday, 1 March 2026, 23:31

Matchday 27 of Primera RFEF saw Antequera CF and Juventud de Torremolinos strengthen their respective promotion and survival ambitions with impressive away victories.

Marbella, however, suffered a setback on Andalucía Day, slipping back to the foot of the third tier of Spanish football after defeat in Sanlúcar.

Nástic 0-1 Antequera

Antequera underlined their play-off credentials on Sunday with a hard-earned win at Gimnàstic de Tarragona.

After last week’s home setback, they responded in the ideal fashion, scoring the vital goal in the 24th minute when Javi Antón's mishit cross from the right found the net.

The narrow win at the Nou Estadi keeps them firmly in the promotion conversation and leaves them just one point outside the top five, with a game in hand still to play.

The impact of coach Abraham Paz continues to be felt, and with momentum building, they will view next weekend’s home clash with Ibiza as another golden opportunity to break into the play-off positions.

Europa 2-3 Torremolinos

Also on Sunday, Torremolinos claimed a potentially decisive victory in their fight for survival by winning at high-flying CE Europa.

Having rescued a dramatic late draw against Hércules last time out, they went one better in Catalonia with an eye-catching attacking display.

The visitors were two goals ahead by the hour mark, before Álex Cano pulled one back.

Pito Camacho sealed the win deep in stoppage time before the hosts bagged an even later consolation.

The statement win lifts them to 16th on 32 points, level with Murcia and within touching distance of safety.

Sanluqueño 3-2 Marbella

Elsewhere, on Saturday, Marbella were unable to build on last week’s encouraging win over Algeciras, falling to defeat against Atlético Sanluqueño.

In what was effectively a direct relegation battle, they conceded three times by the 90th minute, showing some fight only in stoppage time, when they scored two.

With 21 points from 27 games, they found themselves back at the bottom, 11 points adrift of safety with eleven rounds remaining.