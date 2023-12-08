Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Cured hams and chorizo sausages are among the gourmet products on offer. J. Almellones
Stock up on gourmet goodies from across Malaga province for Christmas
Stock up on gourmet goodies from across Malaga province for Christmas

The Sabor a Málaga food fair gives the opportunity for local producers to showcase their products

Javier Almellones

Malaga

Friday, 8 December 2023, 06:36

Innovative and award-winning cheeses and chocolates, gourmet cured meats and red wines made with Tempranillo grapes, traditional cakes and olive oils. Like every year, the Gran Sabor a Málaga fair brings together over a hundred producers from all over the province who take the opportunity to showcase their goods and promote sales before Christmas.

The huge food fair has become a popular annual event for people wanting to stock up on gourmet goodies for Christmas and the New Year. Located in the Paseo del Parque in Malaga city, it continues until Sunday, 10 December.

