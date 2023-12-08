Stock up on gourmet goodies from across Malaga province for Christmas

Javier Almellones Malaga Friday, 8 December 2023, 06:36 Compartir Copiar enlace

Innovative and award-winning cheeses and chocolates, gourmet cured meats and red wines made with Tempranillo grapes, traditional cakes and olive oils. Like every year, the Gran Sabor a Málaga fair brings together over a hundred producers from all over the province who take the opportunity to showcase their goods and promote sales before Christmas.

The huge food fair has become a popular annual event for people wanting to stock up on gourmet goodies for Christmas and the New Year. Located in the Paseo del Parque in Malaga city, it continues until Sunday, 10 December.